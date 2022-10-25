Karl-Anthony Towns Wants to Help Anthony Edwards Improve Diet, Take Care of His Body

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

Karl-Anthony Towns is ready for Anthony Edwards to cut out the Popeyes.

The Minnesota Timberwolves center said he plans on stepping up and helping Edwards change his diet so his co-star's conditioning improves.

"Maybe I could do a better job of teaching him how to take care of his body, diet and everything," Towns told reporters after Monday's 115-106 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. "That'll be on me. I know you all think it's funny up here when he talks about Popeye's and all that s--t. That doesn't make me happy to hear. We're high-level athletes. But also, that falls on me too, you know. The old cliché falls on you. Everyone wants to take the blame, but it's on all of us."

Playing in the second night of a back-to-back, Edwards finished with nine points on 3-of-15 shooting and was noticeably sluggish throughout the game. The third-year guard admitted his play lacked the energy necessary for the Timberwolves to win.

"This one's on me, man," Edwards said. "I came out with no energy at all. If I come out with energy, that changes the whole team. It’s all about me right now."

Edwards said he refrained from fried foods Monday-Thursday during the offseason and does not plan on partaking in any of his beloved Popeyes during the season. That said, Friday, Saturday and Sunday are still days of the week that add up. At this early juncture in the season, no one is quite at their peak performance level.

It's possible Edwards' summer diet held him back in this early-season back-to-back.