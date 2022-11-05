Drew McIntyre Defeats Karrion Kross in Steel Cage Match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Photo credit: WWE.com

Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross in a steel cage match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

After a hard-hitting contest, Scarlett did what she could to prevent McIntyre from escaping for the win, locking the cage door and stealing the key from the official outside of the ring. With that path closed, the Scot opted to begin scaling the structure.

With Kross quickly regaining his bearings, Scarlett unlocked the door, but McIntyre managed to hit the floor before The Herald of Doomsday could get out.

One of the most personal rivalries in WWE reached a new level at Crown Jewel, as McIntyre and Kross clashed in one of the most brutal match types possible.

Kross and Scarlett were released from WWE last year amid wide-ranging budget cuts, but they made their surprise return to the company in August, representing one of the first major moves made by Triple H after taking over for Vince McMahon as head of creative.

McIntyre and Roman Reigns were Kross' first targets, but it became clear in the following weeks that he was primarily focused on taking down The Scottish Warrior.

Kross launched sneak attacks on McIntyre on numerous occasions, and even when the Scot got the better of him, he had a trick up his sleeve, such as Scarlett shooting a fireball in McIntyre's face.

Eventually, McIntyre got tired of the mind games and challenged Kross to the strap match at Extreme Rules. Under that stipulation, the Scot figured he could keep eyes on Kross at all times.

McIntyre took the fight to Kross in the strap match and had the former two-time NXT champion on the brink of defeat, but Scarlett involved herself by spraying mace in the Scot's eyes.

Kross took advantage of the interference and used it to beat McIntyre, but it was obvious that the two-time WWE champion was not done with the thorn in his side.

In retaliation for what happened at Extreme Rules, McIntyre brutally attacked Kross in a parking lot prior to an episode of SmackDown, leaving his rival battered and bloodied.

McIntyre later challenged Kross to a steel cage match at Crown Jewel with the goal of keeping Scarlett outside the ring and unable to influence the result.

That decision played out in McIntyre's favor, as he got revenge on Kross with a win on Saturday and perhaps put himself back in the world title conversation in the process.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).