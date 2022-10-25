X

    Justin Fields Draws Rave Reviews on Twitter in Bears' Statement Win over Patriots

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 25, 2022

    FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 24: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears looks to pass during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

    Even during an inconsistent start to his career, there have been times that Justin Fields flashed the immense potential that convinced the Chicago Bears to trade up and draft him in the first round in 2021.

    There were plenty of those times during a 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots on Monday.

    Fields went 13-of-21 for 179 yards, one touchdown and one interception as a passer while making a number of electrifying plays with his legs on the way to 82 yards and one touchdown on the ground. He put the team on his back at times and helped Chicago snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 3-4.

    It was a refreshing performance for Bears fans who have watched an offense that has largely struggled all year, and the Ohio State product drew plenty of praise on social media in the process:

    Robert Mays @robertmays

    What an encouraging night. Lots of flashes from Fields. Arguably his best game as a pro when you factor in the rushing. Credit to the Bears staff for using the mini-bye to weaponize him in the ground game. This is the best spot coaches have put him in ~20 games.

    NFL @NFL

    Khalil Herbert to the house untouched! <a href="https://twitter.com/JuiceHerbert?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JuiceHerbert</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvsNE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvsNE</a> on ESPN<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/2HQeNdaFPc">https://t.co/2HQeNdaFPc</a> <a href="https://t.co/QKKpTgYarK">pic.twitter.com/QKKpTgYarK</a>

    NFL @NFL

    A little Justin Fields magic 🪄 <a href="https://twitter.com/justnfields?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@justnfields</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvsNE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvsNE</a> on ESPN<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/2HQeNdaFPc">https://t.co/2HQeNdaFPc</a> <a href="https://t.co/PTtzgrxNeu">pic.twitter.com/PTtzgrxNeu</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Six points for <a href="https://twitter.com/justnfields?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@justnfields</a> 🕺<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvsNE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvsNE</a> on ESPN<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/2HQeNdaFPc">https://t.co/2HQeNdaFPc</a> <a href="https://t.co/244gNFRsYk">pic.twitter.com/244gNFRsYk</a>

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Justin Fields crushing it on designed rollouts and runs?! <a href="https://t.co/aAf10fkoUt">pic.twitter.com/aAf10fkoUt</a>

    Dan Graziano @DanGrazianoESPN

    As enthralling as Zappe Fever is, I have to say, Justin Fields is looking pretty good tonight. Adjusting his arm angle on that screen throw to Herbert with the pressure bearing down on him is good instinctive QB stuff.

    Adam Hoge @AdamHoge

    That jump cut was stupid

    Jeremy Layton @JeremyLayt0n

    Man, Justin Fields is just a special athletic talent<br><br>GET THIS MAN SOME HELP

    Gregg Rosenthal @greggrosenthal

    Justin Fields is an incredible runner. It's like the Bears coaches read the comments after that TNF loss.

    Mike Reiss @MikeReiss

    Per <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>: Justin Fields' 74 rushing yards are the most by a QB in a half vs the Bill Belichick-coached Patriots (since 2000).

    Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli

    The Bears score every time they have the ball. That's just the way the world works. Get used to it.

    Bill Zimmerman @ZimmermanSXM

    Justin Fields stacked good plays in the first half. That's probably the best first half he's ever played in a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> uniform. Something to build on into the 2nd half.

    Matt Bowen @MattBowen41

    Field has made a lot of second-reaction plays tonight. Ejecting from the pocket.

    NFL @NFL

    Fields keeps making things happen 😮<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvsNE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvsNE</a> on ESPN<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/2HQeNdaFPc">https://t.co/2HQeNdaFPc</a> <a href="https://t.co/rWfoNzPARY">pic.twitter.com/rWfoNzPARY</a>

    Matt Norlander @MattNorlander

    That Fields spin-and-dime was too good to believe.

    Taylor Rooks @TaylorRooks

    Justin Fields has the talent and the tools. (a couple overthrown passes but) Making the Bears offense actually fit around HIM can unlock a whole different QB for Chicago. Its not there yet but it's riiiiiiiiight there

    Praise was anything but the discourse surrounding the Chicago offense coming off a 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders the last time out, making Monday's performance all the more shocking.

    While Fields has room to improve, the struggles also underscored the issues around him. According to ESPN Stats & Info, he was pressured on 46 percent of his dropbacks through six games—a record since the stat was tracked starting in 2009.

    The lack of talent at wide receiver was also never more apparent than when Darnell Mooney failed to haul in the potential game-winner at the end of the Washington loss.

    Yet the offense on display Monday looked nothing like that, with Fields rolling out of the pocket, completing passes off play-action, fitting throws into tight windows and running for chunk plays.

    He even impressed on a screen pass to Khalil Herbert that went for a touchdown, changing his arm angle in the face of pressure and delivering the ball right before he was sandwiched by two defenders.

    It was the type of showing that should give Fields more confidence moving forward as he attempts to establish himself as the franchise quarterback Chicago has been missing for so long.

    Things won't get easier with an upcoming road trip to face the Dallas Cowboys, but there is plenty to build on from Monday's win.

