Justin Fields Draws Rave Reviews on Twitter in Bears' Statement Win over Patriots

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Even during an inconsistent start to his career, there have been times that Justin Fields flashed the immense potential that convinced the Chicago Bears to trade up and draft him in the first round in 2021.

There were plenty of those times during a 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots on Monday.

Fields went 13-of-21 for 179 yards, one touchdown and one interception as a passer while making a number of electrifying plays with his legs on the way to 82 yards and one touchdown on the ground. He put the team on his back at times and helped Chicago snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 3-4.

It was a refreshing performance for Bears fans who have watched an offense that has largely struggled all year, and the Ohio State product drew plenty of praise on social media in the process:

Praise was anything but the discourse surrounding the Chicago offense coming off a 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders the last time out, making Monday's performance all the more shocking.

While Fields has room to improve, the struggles also underscored the issues around him. According to ESPN Stats & Info, he was pressured on 46 percent of his dropbacks through six games—a record since the stat was tracked starting in 2009.

The lack of talent at wide receiver was also never more apparent than when Darnell Mooney failed to haul in the potential game-winner at the end of the Washington loss.

Yet the offense on display Monday looked nothing like that, with Fields rolling out of the pocket, completing passes off play-action, fitting throws into tight windows and running for chunk plays.

He even impressed on a screen pass to Khalil Herbert that went for a touchdown, changing his arm angle in the face of pressure and delivering the ball right before he was sandwiched by two defenders.

It was the type of showing that should give Fields more confidence moving forward as he attempts to establish himself as the franchise quarterback Chicago has been missing for so long.

Things won't get easier with an upcoming road trip to face the Dallas Cowboys, but there is plenty to build on from Monday's win.