Ranking the NBA's Top 25 Players Under 25 Right Now

The kids are all right.

That, for the record, is putting it mildly. The NBA's kiddies are better than all right. They're spectacular. The league's under-25 pool stretches so deep it makes ranking them a painful and exhaustive exercise filled with tears, migraines, infinite self-loathing and then more tears.

I'm about to rank them anyway.

Every player currently under 25 is fair game, including those who celebrate quarter-century birthdays later this season. Put another way: Congratulations to De'Aaron Fox for qualifying.

Equally important: This is meant to be a real-time pecking order. Little to no "Imagine how good they'll be in three years, months or weeks" is at play. This is a right-friggin'-now hierarchy.

What's happened so far this season, through a whopping two to four games, impacted the final product a smidgeon, wherever necessary. First and foremost, though, this is a ranking of what we know—of established, real-time value.