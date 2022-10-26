2022 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 8

2022 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 8October 26, 2022
The NFL's trade deadline is less than a week away, and the flurry of activity has begun.
The Atlanta Falcons got the action started by dealing linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns two weeks ago. Last week, the Carolina Panthers dealt wideout Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. On Thursday, Carolina sent star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in a blockbuster swap.
On Monday, the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to trade running back James Robinson to the New York Jets. Other players will likely be on the move ahead of Tuesday's deadline. Which will be near the top of teams' wish lists?
As we've done throughout the 2022 season, we're here to examine the top potential trade candidates based on the salary cap, contract status, player roles, past performances, roster depth and any relevant recent buzz.
We'll also dive into some logical landing spots based on team needs, positional value, cap space and team projections.
The Selection Process
- Clelin Ferrell, Edge, Las Vegas Raiders
- Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams
- Larry Ogunjobi, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Kenny Golladay, WR, New York Giants
To create our top 10 list, we have gathered 15 names that are already on the trade block, could realistically land there in the coming days or could be enticing trade targets based on the aforementioned criteria.
Last week's top-ranked player, McCaffrey, is off the list for obvious reasons.
New to the list are wide receivers Chase Claypool, Jerry Jeudy and Brandin Cooks. While their respective teams may not be eager to deal these big-name receivers, all three are "generating trade interest," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The Denver Broncos have also received calls on pass-rusher Bradley Chubb and wideout KJ Hamler, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt replaces teammate D'Ernest Johnson.
To make room for our new entries, we're pulling Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, Panthers defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis and Chicago Bears offensive lineman Michael Schofield from the list.
Spot starters such as Cooper Rush, Bailey Zappe and Taylor Heinicke have played well enough to limit the quarterback market, so it's hard to find a buyer for Rudolph at the deadline. Schofield has played sparingly for Chicago but could be back in the starting conversation as the Bears continue tinkering with their offensive line.
The Panthers have already traded two notable names but are still looking to win. They may want to keep their defense—which led them to an upset victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7—intact.
10. Daron Payne, DT, Washington Commanders
At 3-4, the Washington Commanders are beginning to dig themselves out of a hole and possibly get back into the playoff mix. That's why defensive tackle Daron Payne remains relatively low on our list.
However, he is also in the final year of his contract and was the topic of trade chatter over the weekend.
"Teams have recently inquired about a possible Payne trade, but Washington has rebuffed such discussions," Ben Standig of The Athletic wrote in June.
If Payne can be had, he should interest teams in need of help on the defensive interior. The 25-year-old has tallied 3.5 sacks, 24 tackles and 12 quarterback pressures in seven games this season.
The Seattle Seahawks could be intrigued by Payne, as run defense has been the team's biggest weakness (4.9 yards per carry allowed).
Seattle has just $1.1 million in cap space but could be incentivized to make room for a deadline deal. At 4-3, the Seahawks are one of this year's biggest surprises, as they own first place in the NFC West.
The Green Bay Packers could also be in on a defensive tackle such as Payne. Green Bay has allowed 4.8 yards per carry while losing three in a row to fall to 3-4. The Packers have $7.8 million in cap space available.
Best Fits: Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers
9. Brandin Cooks WR, Houston Texans
Teams are interested in Cooks, and it's not hard to see why. The Houston Texans receiver had 1,000-yard seasons in 2020 and 2021 and is having another solid campaign this year.
Despite playing in Houston's 25th-ranked passing attack, Cooks has logged 28 receptions, 281 yards and a touchdown. However, the Texans weren't willing to deal Cooks last season and instead viewed him as a long-term building block.
"The productive Cooks is the kind of player the Texans want to build around, not trade. Don't expect him to be available," Rapoport wrote at last year's deadline.
Cooks signed a two-year, $39.8 million extension in the offseason and would cost Houston $24.3 million in dead money over this season and next if traded. Still, he could fill a team's No. 1 receiver role, which is enough to earn him a spot low on our list.
Cooks would be an ideal fit for the Packers, who continue to struggle with their new-look receiving corps. In Sunday's loss to Washington, running back Aaron Jones (nine receptions, 53 yards, 2 TDs) was Green Bay's most reliable pass-catcher.
The Baltimore Ravens could also use a receiver of Cooks' caliber. Baltimore lacks dependable perimeter targets, which has led to some inconsistency in the passing game for quarterback Lamar Jackson.
The Ravens outlasted the Cleveland Browns in Week 7, but tight end Mark Andrews was shut down, and Jackson finished with only 120 passing yards. The speedy Cooks could open up the Ravens offense.
Best Fits: Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens
8. Bradley Chubb, Edge, Denver Broncos
In a vacuum, trading a 26-year-old pass-rusher like Chubb wouldn't make a ton of sense. Young sack artists are hard to find, and the Denver Broncos have one in the NC State product. This season, Chubb has 5.5 sacks and 14 quarterback pressures.
Denver isn't operating in a vacuum, however. The 2-5 Broncos are stuck in a bad position because of their trade for Russell Wilson. Acquiring the quarterback from Seattle cost Denver a massive package: two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant.
The Broncos may want to reclaim a high draft pick or two by dealing their standout pass-rusher if the right offer comes down the pike.
The issue with finding that offer is Chubb is in the final year of his rookie deal and playing on a fully guaranteed $12.7 million salary. The Browns are the only team that could take on his contract as-is, and at 2-5, Cleveland probably isn't buying high at the deadline.
The Philadelphia Eagles ($10.3 million) and Atlanta Falcons ($8.9 million) are close to having the space needed to add Chubb and could look to make exactly that sort of win-now move.
Philadelphia already has a strong pass rush—the Eagles have 17 sacks—but a title contender can never have too many players who can get after the quarterback. The Falcons (11 sacks) have been far less productive defensively, but at 3-4 they still have a chance to chase an NFC South title.
Of course, any deal for Chubb would likely come with the stipulation that he sign an extension upon arrival, which could open the door for other teams as well.
Best Fits: Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons
7. Jerry Jeudy/KJ Hamler, WRs, Denver Broncos
We're cheating a bit and including both Jeudy and Hamler as one entry. If the Broncos can be convinced to part with one of the talented young pass-catchers, they'll almost certainly keep the other.
And Denver may be more likely to part with either Jeudy or Hamler than Chubb. With Courtland Sutton also on the roster, receiver is a deep position for the Broncos.
Jeudy, a 2020 first-round pick, should have the higher trade value of the two, while Hamler—a 2020 second-rounder—may be more of a value target. Jeudy has 24 catches for 386 yards and two touchdowns on the season. Hamler has just five catches for 113 yards.
Both receivers should get Green Bay's attention, and the club is believed to be heavily interested in adding a pass-catcher.
"A few general managers I've spoken to are certain Green Bay is looking for potential receiver help on the trade market," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote last week.
Both could also interest the Indianapolis Colts, who are desperate to stay in the playoff hunt at 3-3-1. Indianapolis recently announced that Sam Ehlinger will replace Matt Ryan as the team's starting quarterback for the rest of the season.
Trading for a receiver to complement Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Parris Campbell would be a nice way to support Ehlinger as he takes over.
Jeudy would be a fine fit for the receiver-needy Ravens, while Hamler would be a nice complement to Drake London and Kyle Pitts for the Falcons.
Best Fits: Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons
6. Denzel Mims, WR, New York Jets
New York Jets receiver Elijah Moore has requested a trade. However, the team doesn't seem intent on honoring that request.
"We're young at the skill positions on offense and it's got a really good chance to grow together," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said, per NFL.com's Nick Shook. "So from his perspective, I just think he's competitive. He wants more, and that doesn't make himself. it just, in my mind, makes him a competitor."
Instead, the Jets may look to move wideout Denzel Mims, who has appeared in only one game this season. New York was willing to move Mims in the offseason, though it wanted a fourth-round pick that teams weren't willing to offer, according to SNY's Connor Hughes.
At the deadline, the Jets may be willing to take less for the 2020 second-round pick.
We'll go ahead and pencil in the Packers here, given their reported interest in the receiver market. The Cardinals could be another potential suitor, despite their acquisition of Anderson and the return of DeAndre Hopkins from suspension.
Arizona has also lost wideout Marquise Brown to a foot fracture. Additionally, the Cardinals have a connection to Mims. Associate head coach and receivers coach Shawn Jefferson was the Jets' receivers coach during Mims' rookie season—when the Baylor product had a career-high 23 receptions and 357 yards.
At 3-4, Arizona is very much in the NFC West mix and could look to take a flier on another pass-catcher.
Best Fits: Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals
5. William Jackson III, CB, Washington Commanders
Commanders cornerback William Jackson III has requested a trade, according to Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network: "Sources say the former big-ticket, free-agent cornerback would like a new home, and the Commanders have engaged in trade talks centered around him with hopes of making that happen. There has been interest in Jackson from several teams, sources say."
Jackson hasn't been all that reliable this season, allowing an opposing passer rating of 121.9 in coverage. However, he's been a solid starter in the past and comes with a reasonable base salary of $5 million in 2022.
Teams seeking depth in the secondary could do worse than adding Jackson.
The Miami Dolphins should have interest, as they continue to wait on Byron Jones' return from offseason ankle surgery. With Jones sidelined, Miami has allowed 6.8 yards per pass attempt and 11 passing touchdowns—both numbers that rank in the bottom half of the league.
The Cincinnati Bengals could also consider a reunion with Jackson, a first-round pick of the team in 2016. Cincinnati's defense has been good against the pass (5.6 yards per attempt allowed), but cornerback depth is always valuable.
Plus, there's familiarity there, and Jackson had his best seasons as a Bengal. In his last year in Cincinnati, he allowed an opposing passer rating of 88.2.
The Bengals are 4-3 and in position to make a late-season push. Adding another corner could help them gear up for a deep playoff run.
Best Fits: Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals
4. Sidney Jones IV, CB, Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks are also in the NFC West mix and may want to hang on to cornerback Sidney Jones IV as late-season depth. However, they haven't utilized the 26-year-old often this year.
While it should be noted that Jones dealt with a concussion early in the season, he's only appeared in three games all year. Seattle has made him available for trade, according to Fowler.
For the right price, a team could add a cornerback who started 11 games in 2021 and allowed an opposing passer rating of only 84.3 in coverage that season. It could get him for the remainder of a modest one-year, $3.6 million contract.
The Dolphins should be interested in Jones, as they continue to sort through their options in the secondary. The Los Angeles Chargers might also want to consider him, given the injury to offseason acquisition J.C. Jackson.
Jackson has struggled in his first season with the Chargers (149.3 opposing passer rating) and recently landed on injured reserve after suffering a torn patellar tendon in his right knee. L.A. may have sought corner depth anyway because of Jackson's performance, but now there's an obvious need.
Best Fits: Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers
3. Johnathan Abram, S, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram joined teammate Clelin Ferrell on our list last week, as both players seem to be on the trade block.
"I'm told Vegas has had talks with teams on both players in recent months, with Abram's name circulating a lot," Fowler wrote.
Ferrell doesn't have a ton of trade value, given his lackluster performance as a pass-rusher—he has just a half-sack this season. However, Abram could interest teams looking for a back-end defender.
The 2019 first-round pick has started all six games in 2022 and has logged 40 tackles and one pass defended. He's allowed a career-best opposing passer rating of 91.3 in coverage. With a base salary of $2.1 million, Abram would be a financial fit for most contenders.
He'd be a great fit for the Baltimore Ravens, who lost starting safety Marcus Williams to a dislocated wrist this month. Baltimore has only $3 million in cap space, but that would be enough to add Abram.
The Buffalo Bills could also use some safety help after placing Micah Hyde on IR with a neck injury. Fellow Bills safety Jordan Poyer has also battled a rib injury this season.
The Bills have just $1.6 million in cap space, but if they can clear a little room, adding Abram would be logical.
Best Fits: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills
2. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns
Hunt, who requested and was denied a trade in the offseason, makes his debut on our list late. According to Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports, Cleveland is "listening to offers" on the 27-year-old running back.
If the Browns are willing to trade Hunt, they'll likely keep D'Ernest Johnson, who would then become the primary backup to Nick Chubb.
While Hunt hasn't been heavily used this season, he does have 263 rushing yards, 87 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Many fans will remember that he also led the league in rushing as a rookie with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017.
Hunt can be a quality starter on a team that doesn't feature Chubb. The Los Angeles Rams should be very interested in adding him. According to Rapoport, Rams running back Cam Akers "could be on the way out."
Los Angeles also made a play for McCaffrey before he landed with the rival 49ers. The Rams have $4.9 million in cap space, enough to take on Hunt's $1.4 million base salary.
The Bills were also "in it until the end" on McCaffrey, according to the MMQB's Albert Breer.
Adding Hunt would be a bit of a luxury move for Buffalo, which ranks 10th in yards per carry (4.8). However, it's worth noting that 257 of the team's 707 rushing yards have come from quarterback Josh Allen.
If Buffalo is looking to add a dual-threat to its backfield rotation—as its interest in McCaffrey would suggest—Hunt would be a fine consolation prize.
Best Fits: Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills
1. Robert Quinn, Edge, Chicago Bears
With McCaffrey already traded, Chicago Bears pass-rusher Robert Quinn reclaims the top spot on our list. It appears that the 32-year-old, who racked up 18.5 sacks and 34 quarterback pressures in 2021, is on the trade block.
"Multiple NFL executives (speaking on the condition of anonymity because they are not permitted to discuss players on other rosters) told me Quinn is indeed being shopped around," Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post wrote last week.
The trouble with trading for Quinn is that most teams will have to clear a significant amount of cap space. His $12.9 million base salary isn't outlandish, but it's a financial pill that only the Browns could swallow outright.
The Eagles ($10.3 million in cap space) are close to having the required room and could target Quinn in a splashy win-now move—similar to the Rams' decision to add Von Miller at last year's deadline.
The Chargers ($6 million) would have to clear even more cap space, but acquiring Quinn could change the course of their season.
The 4-3 Chargers are still very much alive in the AFC West but have been heavily impacted by injuries. Star pass-rusher Joey Bosa is out with a groin tear that required surgery. Schefter reported in early October that he's expected to miss eight to 10 weeks.
The Chargers have dealt with Bears general manager Ryan Poles before, trading for pass-rusher Khalil Mack in the offseason. If they can find some cap room, they could reunite Mack and Quinn in Los Angeles.
Best Fits: Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers
Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference. Contract and cap information via Spotrac.