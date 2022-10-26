2022 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 8

0 of 11

Broncos Edge Bradley Chubb (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The NFL's trade deadline is less than a week away, and the flurry of activity has begun.

The Atlanta Falcons got the action started by dealing linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns two weeks ago. Last week, the Carolina Panthers dealt wideout Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. On Thursday, Carolina sent star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in a blockbuster swap.

On Monday, the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to trade running back James Robinson to the New York Jets. Other players will likely be on the move ahead of Tuesday's deadline. Which will be near the top of teams' wish lists?



As we've done throughout the 2022 season, we're here to examine the top potential trade candidates based on the salary cap, contract status, player roles, past performances, roster depth and any relevant recent buzz.

We'll also dive into some logical landing spots based on team needs, positional value, cap space and team projections.



