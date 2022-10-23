X

    Alabama WR Jermaine Burton in Anger-Management Counseling After Striking Woman

    Adam WellsOctober 23, 2022

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet sits on the sideline at the conclusion of the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton has been taking anger-management classes stemming from an incident after last week's loss to Tennessee.

    During the ESPN broadcast of Saturday's Alabama-Mississippi State game (h/t Mike Rodak of AL.com), Chris Fowler said head coach Nick Saban said during a production meeting that Burton has been working with anger-management counselors.

    Mike Rodak @mikerodak

    That detail was apparently shared with ESPN during its production meeting with Saban. During his news conference Wednesday, Saban told reporters about Burton, “We handle discipline issues internally, and that's the way we'll handle this.”

    The move comes after a fan video posted on social media appeared to show Burton striking a female fan.

    Following the release of the video, Saban said in a statement on Wednesday the program was looking into the matter.

    "We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday," the statement read. "We are currently working to gather more information."

    During his weekly press conference on Wednesday evening, Saban further addressed Burton's status with the team:

    "We handle discipline issues internally, and that's the way we'll handle this. But as I said today when I was asked about the whole [how] the league is trying to control people rushing the field. It's a difficult circumstance for the league. It's a difficult circumstance for the people who are on the field. But we got to go through those difficult circumstances and still respect other people. And I think that's on us to do that, and that's certainly a lesson for all of us to learn relative to this."

    Amid questions about his status for this week's game, Burton was on the field for pregame warmups. The junior wideout caught one pass for 23 yards in the first half against Mississippi State.

    Alabama WR Jermaine Burton in Anger-Management Counseling After Striking Woman
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Burton is in his first season with the Crimson Tide. He spent the previous two seasons playing at Georgia before transferring in January. The 21-year-old has appeared in each of Alabama's first eight games, including Saturday's contest.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.