UFC 280 Results: Makhachev Wins Lightweight Title, Sterling Retains Bantamweight Belt

Islam Makhachev is the new lightweight champion in the UFC with a second-round submission win over Charles Oliveira on Yas Island in the United Arab Emirates.

Oliveira has become known for his nasty submission game on his way to the lightweight championship, but it was the challenger who was able to secure the tap this time around.

Surprisingly, it was Makhachev's striking that played a large role in his championship bid. He was able to stun the now-former champion in the first round before getting to work with his wrestling.

In the second round it was a one-two combination off of a flying knee attempt from Oliveira that put his opponent on the mat and opened the door. Makhachev showed off his killer instinct by jumping right on an arm-triangle attempt that he locked in and earned a quick tap from Do Bronx.

It was a wild ending to an afternoon of high-profile fights that are bound to have huge ramifications, especially in the bantam and lightweight divisions.