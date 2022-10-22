UFC 280 Results: Makhachev Wins Lightweight Title, Sterling Retains Bantamweight Belt

UFC 280 Results: Makhachev Wins Lightweight Title, Sterling Retains Bantamweight BeltOctober 22, 2022
Islam Makhachev is the new lightweight champion in the UFC with a second-round submission win over Charles Oliveira on Yas Island in the United Arab Emirates.
Oliveira has become known for his nasty submission game on his way to the lightweight championship, but it was the challenger who was able to secure the tap this time around.
Surprisingly, it was Makhachev's striking that played a large role in his championship bid. He was able to stun the now-former champion in the first round before getting to work with his wrestling.
In the second round it was a one-two combination off of a flying knee attempt from Oliveira that put his opponent on the mat and opened the door. Makhachev showed off his killer instinct by jumping right on an arm-triangle attempt that he locked in and earned a quick tap from Do Bronx.
It was a wild ending to an afternoon of high-profile fights that are bound to have huge ramifications, especially in the bantam and lightweight divisions.
UFC 280 Results
Main Card
Islam Makhachev def. Charles Oliveira via submission (arm-triangle choke) (Round 2, 3:16)
Aljamain Sterling def. TJ Dillashaw via TKO (Round 2, 3:44)
Sean O’Malley def. Petr Yan via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)
Beneil Dariush def. Mateusz Gamrot via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)
Manon Fiorot def. Katlyn Chookagian via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Prelims
Belal Muhammad def. Sean Brady via TKO (Round 2, 4:47)
Caio Borralho def. Makhmud Muradov via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)
Nikita Krylov def. Volkan Oezdemir via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)
Abubakar Nurmagomedov def. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)
Armen Petrosyan def. AJ Dobson via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Muhammad Mokaev def. Malcolm Gordon via submission (armbar) (Round 3, 4:26)
Karol Rosa def. Lina Lansberg via majority decision (29-27 x2, 28-28)
Aljamain Sterling is still your bantamweight champion with a second-round TKO win over TJ Dillashaw in the co-main event. The Funk Master essentially dominated the challenger from the opening bell before putting on the finishing touches in the second round.
The 36-year-old Dillashaw suffered a shoulder injury in the opening moments of the fight. After the bout, the challenger revealed that he dealt with the injury throughout his training camp.
Dillashaw's corner had to pop the shoulder back into place between rounds:
UFC Europe @UFCEurope
TENSE SCENES. Dillashaw's corner popping his shoulder back into place between rounds! 😳<br><br>🖥️ Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UFC280?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UFC280</a> LIVE NOW on BT Sport Box Office! <a href="https://t.co/iYy3nXCfhE">pic.twitter.com/iYy3nXCfhE</a>
Unfortunately, that wasn't enough to make it a competitive fight. Sterling took advantage and showed once again he's the top fighter in the division.
Sterling's ability to control fighters on the ground and work to finish the fight is going to make him a tough champion to dethrone regardless of who gets the next crack at the championship.
Sean O'Malley def. Petr Yan
The Suga Show has officially hit the big time as Sean O'Malley picked up the biggest win of his career via split decision over Petr Yan.
The bantamweight was taking a big step up in competition going against a former champion and didn't look out of place. The two 135ers went back and forth in a fight that had a little bit of everything.
O'Malley showed early that he could find Yan's chin. However, even when he had success, Yan would come back and land his own statement strikes.
No Mercy also found some success in his wrestling, mixing up some takedowns with his striking although O'Malley was able to work his way back to the feet:
ESPN MMA @espnmma
Yan took O'Malley for a ride 😳<br><br>Stream <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UFC280?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UFC280</a> NOW on <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNPlus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNPlus</a> ▶️ <a href="https://t.co/G9f2xBUwL7">https://t.co/G9f2xBUwL7</a> <a href="https://t.co/cjt2joDc4h">pic.twitter.com/cjt2joDc4h</a>
This was really a fight where both fighters should see their stock rise. Yan absolutely looked like the kind of fighter who could take the championship belt on any given night, but O'Malley proved he belongs in those conversations with the win.
Beneil Dariush def. Mateusz Gamrot
Beneil Dariush might not have demanded a title shot in his post-fight interview, but he definitely made a statement in three rounds against Mateusz Gamrot.
Dariush has been inactive for more than a year because of injuries but reminded anyone who might have forgotten he's a force in the lightweight division. The win extended his current streak to eight, which is no easy task in the 155-pound division.
Both fighters pushed a frenetic pace, and there were plenty of scrambles as both looked to latch on to submissions and find advantageous positions.
However, Dariush held the advantage in striking and nearly ended the fight with a flush left hand:
ESPN MMA @espnmma
LEFT HAND LANDED LOUD 😨<br><br>Stream <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UFC280?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UFC280</a> NOW on <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNPlus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNPlus</a> ▶️ <a href="https://t.co/G9f2xBUwL7">https://t.co/G9f2xBUwL7</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZS8qLRzJxW">pic.twitter.com/ZS8qLRzJxW</a>
It's tough to get to the front of the line in the lightweight division, but Dariush should at least get a No. 1 contender bout his next time out.
Manon Fiorot def. Katlyn Chookagian
Manon Fiorot put another bullet point on her growing resume as a legitimate threat in the women's flyweight division. The Frenchwoman outpointed Katlyn Chookagian on the way to a unanimous-decision victory to kick off the main card.
It wasn't the most stylish win, and it isn't likely to be a fight that gains her many fans. She landed 99 strikes over three rounds, but beating Chookagian is not an easy task.
In fact, the result snapped a four-fight win streak for Chookagian, who is adept at keeping her opponents at bay with her ability to control range with jabs and leg kicks.
Fiorot has won five fights in a row in the UFC and has a 10-fight win streak since losing her professional debut in 2018.
This win should open the door for a top-five opponent and a potential title eliminator.