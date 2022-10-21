MLB Rumors: Ozzie Guillén to Interview for White Sox Managerial Job

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox are expected to interview Ozzie Guillén next week for their vacant managerial position, per Michael Allardyce of NBC Sports Chicago.

The White Sox have already had discussions with Guillén, Allardyce added, and his name has been mentioned as a potential candidate since it was announced that Tony La Russa would not return in 2023.

La Russa stepped down as manager of the White Sox on Oct. 3 because of health concerns that left him unable to manage games since the end of August. He was having an issue with a pacemaker he got in February, and he announced the day he stepped down that he was also dealing with a new ailment.

The 78-year-old had managed the White Sox for the last two seasons, going 174-150 in that span. Chicago reached the American League Division Series in 2021, falling to the Houston Astros in four games, and failed to make the postseason this year after finishing 81-81.

La Russa also managed the White Sox from 1979-1986 and spent time managing the Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals before returning to Chicago.

Guillén told NBC Sports Chicago earlier this month that he was interested in taking the White Sox managerial role, per Allardyce.

"It is not in my plans. I don't know if it is in the White Sox' plans," he said. "Even if they think I can help them for next year, I'm very open to listening to it."

He added: "I will respect the game. I will respect the organization. But meanwhile, I'm fine where I am and do what I do."

Guillén has not managed a Major League Baseball club since 2012, when he led the Miami Marlins to a 69-93 record before being fired after his only season with the franchise.

The 58-year-old began his managerial career with the White Sox in 2004, serving as the team's manager through the 2011 campaign. He went 678-617 in that span and led the team to a World Series title in 2005, when he was also named Manager of the Year.

The White Sox have cast a wide net in the early stages of their latest managerial search. Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington, Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol are among those in the mix for the position, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.