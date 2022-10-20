Buccaneers' Tom Brady Apologizes for Comparing Football to Military Deployment

Tom Brady (Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady apologized Thursday for comments earlier this week comparing an NFL season to military deployment.

Brady's original remarks came Monday on his Let's Go! podcast (via CNN's Ben Morse and Matt Foster) during a discussion with NBA superstar Kevin Durant about the challenges elite athletes face to remain atop their respective sports.

"I almost look at a football season like I'm going away on deployment for the military. And it's like: 'Man, here I go again,'" the seven-time Super Bowl champion said.

The comparison led to widespread criticism prior to his apology, with military veterans pointing out the obvious differences between the life-and-death situations presented on deployment and playing football games.

Brady previously expressed his appreciation for the military in a Veterans Day post on Instagram in November 2019, which included a picture of him alongside military personnel.

"Football can seem very important around here, which makes days like today, where we honor all the service men and women who selflessly defend our freedom and rights, even more important," Brady wrote. "At the end of the day we play a game, and it wouldn't be possible without the real heroes. Men and women who risk their lives in defense of others they've never met. To our nations Veterans, we are grateful for your discipline, your bravery, your sacrifice and your selflessness."

Since 2011, the NFL has held an annual "Salute to Service" event where the U.S. military branches are honored during a week of games.

This season's Salute to Service week hasn't been announced. It was held in early November last year.

Brady and the Bucs are back on the field Sunday when they visit Bank of America Stadium for a road game against the Carolina Panthers.