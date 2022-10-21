Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis from October 20

1 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact kicked off with Chris Bey finding Bullet Club teammate Ace Austin laid out in the parking lot. Juice Robinson and Tommy Dreamer joined The Ultimate Finnesser there, with the former seemingly pointing the finger at Bully Ray, who was conspicuous in his absence.

In the Impact Zone, Ray joined Dreamer for a match against Bey and Robinson, filling in for the injured Austin.

A solid if unspectacular match saw Ray and Dreamer fight from underneath to score the win in an outcome that was predictable given the former's sudden high-profile role on the show but still felt like the wrong call given the youth of the opposition.

Factor in how over Bullet Club is and sacrificing them to prop up their semi-retired opponents is even stranger.

With that said, Ray is motivated and it showed. He is an intriguing character given the distrust that rightfully exists based on his history. As a challenger to Josh Alexander, he has the credibility that should help elevate the champion if and when he puts him over.

The whodunnit in regards to Austin was the icing on top of the cake and, arguably, the best part of all of this.

Result

Dreamer and Ray defeated Robinson and Bey

Grade

C+

Top Moments