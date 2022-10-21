Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis from October 20October 21, 2022
Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis from October 20
Tag team championship gold was on the line in the main event of Thursday's Impact Wrestling as Honor No More's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, accompanied by the First Lady, Maria Kanellis, defended against Heath and Rhino.
The challengers spent well over a year climbing to the top of the division but would Taven and Bennett prove too good for them to overtake?
Find out now with this recap of a show that also featured obvious distrust of new No. 1 contender Bully Ray, the introduction of new rivalries, and the company's typically solid in-ring product.
Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray vs. Bullet Club
- Robinson, fired up and suspecting Bully was responsible for Austin's attack, ordered the WWE Hall of Famer to join him in the ring.
- Juice interestingly worked babyface, getting the fans behind him just in time to fall prey to the Bully Bomb as the ECW Originals earned the victory.
- After the match, Ray told Bey he did not know what happened to Austin. Moments later he even faced an accusing look from his own partner.
- Backstage, Moose interrupted a spat between Ray and Dreamer, further planting seeds of distrust as he said if the latter trusted his friend, he would not have to ask where he was when Austin was attacked.
Impact kicked off with Chris Bey finding Bullet Club teammate Ace Austin laid out in the parking lot. Juice Robinson and Tommy Dreamer joined The Ultimate Finnesser there, with the former seemingly pointing the finger at Bully Ray, who was conspicuous in his absence.
In the Impact Zone, Ray joined Dreamer for a match against Bey and Robinson, filling in for the injured Austin.
A solid if unspectacular match saw Ray and Dreamer fight from underneath to score the win in an outcome that was predictable given the former's sudden high-profile role on the show but still felt like the wrong call given the youth of the opposition.
Factor in how over Bullet Club is and sacrificing them to prop up their semi-retired opponents is even stranger.
With that said, Ray is motivated and it showed. He is an intriguing character given the distrust that rightfully exists based on his history. As a challenger to Josh Alexander, he has the credibility that should help elevate the champion if and when he puts him over.
The whodunnit in regards to Austin was the icing on top of the cake and, arguably, the best part of all of this.
Result
Dreamer and Ray defeated Robinson and Bey
Grade
C+
Top Moments
Mia Yim vs. Taylor Wilde
- There was some spirited competition between Wilde and Yim but frustration set in as the latter was unable to defeat her veteran opponent.
- Wilde countered Eat Defeat and tried to roll through it but Yim countered the ugly attempt and prevented her opponent from scoring the win.
- A somewhat disjointed finishing sequence saw Wilde deliver her rebound German suplex finisher, called the Wilde Ride, for the pin-fall victory.
For the first time ever, former Knockouts champions Mia Yim and Taylor Wilde squared off in one-on-one action.
It was clear late that Wilde was wrestling her first match in quite some times as her timing was just a step off, causing Yim to slow down and wait for her on more than one occasion. She will rediscover that element of her in-ring game the more she gets the opportunity to compete.
Wilde winning the match made sense given the fact that Yim has wrapped up her time with Impact Wrestling for the time being and considering what came after the bell, she needed the win to rekindle credibility.
After the match, Mickie James joined the victor in the ring for what appeared to be a friendly challenge until Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw attacked. Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace made the save and cleared the heels. A backstage promo by the babyfaces gave way to the making of a predictable six-Knockouts tag match for next week.
Result
Wilde defeated Yim
Grade
C+
Top Moments
Joe Hendry vs. Jason Hotch
- "They believe in 252-pounds of pure motivation," Hendry said of the fans' belief in him.
- "I DON'T believe in Joe Hendry!" Hotch said, only to turn around into a one-handed spinebuster by his opponent.
A backstage confrontation between Joe Hendry and Jason Hotch led to the motivational maven and up-and-coming Impact star battling in one-on-one action.
The outcome was never in doubt as Hendry scored the assertive and emphatic victory. It was the right call and helped put over the newcomer and his unique gimmick, which fans appear to be overwhelmingly in support of.
There are some who will doubt the long-term success of a character like Hendry but he is invested and for now, the audience has accepted him. How long that lasts and whether or not it has legs beyond the midcard, remains to be seen.
Result
Hendry defeated Hotch
Grade
C
Top Moments
Frankie Kazarian Relinquishes the X-Division Championship
- "I've never been more sure of anything in my entire life," Kazarian said of his decision to give up the title.
- "Everything I do in this ring, I do for them," he said of his wife, Traci Brooks, and son Rebel. It was because of Impact Wrestling that he met Brooks and built the family they have.
- "Am I fulfilled? Absolutely not, because I have never won the big one. I have never been Impact Wrestling World champion."
- "I look at that same list and I know without a shadow of a doubt that I am better than," he said of the lineage of Impact World champions.
- Maclin attacked Kazarian, only for Alexander to rush the ring and make the save. Backstage, the former would warn the Impact World champion never to trust Bully Ray.
X-Division champion Frankie Kazarian joined Scott D'Amore in the squared circle, ready to relinquish his title as part of "Option C" in pursuit of Josh Alexander and the Impact World Championship.
The All Elite Wrestling star was unwavering in his decision to give it up, realizing that for all he has done and all that Impact has given him, he has never been the organization's world champion.
His career is winding down and he does not have many more opportunities left so he exercised Option C and will leave everything in the ring in pursuit of the one title that has eluded him.
Steve Maclin jumped him, Alexander made the save and the segment came to an end.
This was great stuff from Kazarian who was real raw and told a story that makes sense within the context of his career. He has done it all, with one exception and giving up a title he respects and covets in the name of winning the one he has never sniffed is a great story that fans can easily invest in.
Do not be surprised if he is more popular by the time his match with Alexander takes to the ring.
Grade
A
Top Moments
Rich Swann vs. Eric Young
- Swann recovered, escaped his opponent's grasp and delivered the cutter for the win.
- Capitalizing on botched interference, Swann scored the rollup victory.
- One of Young and Deaner's "Designed" attacked Swann at ringside, setting up a two-on-one beatdown. Instead, the lights went out and when they came back on, Callihan appeared and chased off his budding rivals.
Familiar foes rekindled their rivalry Thursday night as former world champions Eric Young and Rich Swan squared off, Deaner accompanying the former to ringside.
A good match, much like the opener in that there was nothing particularly spectacular about it, saw Swann score the win to set up the post-match beating and the arrival of Sami Callihan for the save.
While the idea of Callihan battling Violent By Design is appealing, the continued indirection of Swann is disappointing. The guy was the world champion prior to April of 2021 but since then, has wandered somewhat aimlessly.
Can he do something more interesting than being the setup guy for bigger, more important stars and feuds?
Result
Swann defeated Young
Grade
C+
Top Moments
Impact World Tag Team Championship: Rhino and Heath vs. The Kingdom
- The commentary team put over the challengers' journey to this point over the last year.
- Rhino's hot tag to Heath sparked a great babyface comeback from the Red-Headed Rebel, who has proven to be a surprisingly great good guy for Impact in his battles with Honor No More.
- Maria cut off an attempt by Rhino at the Gore. She accidentally blinded Bennett with powder, then ate a Gore from the Man-Beast.
- Heath delivered the Wakeup Call to Taven for the win and titles.
- "Is Honor No More worth saving, because when I look around, all I see is failure!" Edwards exclaimed.
- Edwards blamed PCO for his loss at Bound For Glory. "PCO is nothing but a bitch!" The Monster responded by unloading on his Honor No More teammates, including Vincent. He stood tall to close out the show as Tom Hannifan exclaimed on commentary, "it's alive!"
Heath and Rhino vowed to be Impact World tag Team champions before the end of 2022. In order to do that, they would have to defeat The Kingdom's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, accompanied as always by Maria Kanellis.
It would be Kanellis who would factor heavily in the outcome and downfall of the champions.
Botched interference, a Gore to the First Lady of Honor No More, and a Wakeup Call by Heath to Taven spelled the end of the champions' reign and the coronation of best friends.
After the match, Eddie Edwards joined Hono No More in the ring, still seemingly affected by the loss to Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory.
He berated his teammates before inciting a wrathful PCO to unload on them all, clearing the ring and leaving even his protector, Vincent, lying to close out the show.
This was likely the final time fans will see Honor No More as they knew it following the expiration of several of their contracts but it came as PCO finally stood up for himself and unleashed the monstrous tendencies he is synonymous with. A popular performer, it was only a matter of time before he embraced the babyface role.
Heath and Rhino winning the titles was the right call and paid off their lengthy story. Whether there are enough other, formidable teams to combat them for the gold remains to be seen but for now, they are a worthy set of champions based on storyline if nothing else.
Result
Heath and Rhino defeated The Kingdom to win the titles
Grade
B
Top Moments