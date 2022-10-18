UFC's Dana White Has Power Slap League Licensed by Nevada State Athletic Commission

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

UFC president Dana White is embarking on a new combat sports venture in slap fighting, and he took a significant step toward regulation on Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, White's Power Slap League has been licensed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission following a vote at the commission's monthly meeting in Las Vegas. UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell, who is also a part of the ownership group with White, gave a presentation to the commissioners at the meeting.

"After testing it, it became clear to us that there's massive potential here as a sport, not unlike the early years of the UFC," Campbell said. "It made all the sense in the world to go toward regulation before the sport's commencing, for all the obvious reasons--No. 1, the health and safety of the competitors."

Per Raimondi, Campbell said they have been working with NSAC officials over the past year to test slap fighting and determine a structure to the sport that will be similar to MMA. The league will mirror the weight classes, matchmaking and medical requirements utilized by the UFC.

Along with White and Campbell, the ownership group of Power Slap League includes Fertitta Capital (former UFC owners Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta), TV producer Craig Piligan, Endeavor and hedge fund Zeke Capital. Campbell said their goal is to create a level of regulation that removes some of the archaic aspects of slap fighting.

"Everything will be structured and designed to provide a level of integrity to the sport and provide a system that's safe moving forward," he said.