Roy Jones Jr. Seeking Opponent After Signing Contract with Celebrity Boxing Promotion

Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Celebrity Boxing is searching for an opponent for Roy Jones Jr. after signing the former middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight champion to a contract.

According to TMZ Sports, Celebrity Boxing founder Damon Feldman said the promotion is hoping to find a social media star or celebrity to step in the ring with Jones.

Feldman added: "We are so excited. It's our biggest event ever, and we're looking for a big opponent for Roy."

The 53-year-old Jones is widely regarded as an all-time great thanks to his lengthy career and dominance over multiple weight divisions. In 75 career professional fights from 1989 to 2018, Jones posted a remarkable 66-9 record.

Among Jones' biggest wins were victories over Bernard Hopkins, John Ruiz, Antonio Tarver, Felix Trinidad and Jeff Lacy.

While Jones hasn't had a pro bout since 2018, he stepped in the ring with legendary heavyweight Mike Tyson in November 2020 for an eight-round exhibition that went the distance and was ruled a draw.

Both Jones and Tyson looked good in the fight, which may be what compelled Celebrity Boxing to ink Jones and make him a headliner for an upcoming card.

In recent years, celebrities have dominated the boxing scene and generated a ton of interest. Jake Paul is the most obvious example, as he turned pro and now owns a 5-0 record.

NFL running backs like Le'Veon Bell, Adrian Peterson and Frank Gore have also stepped in the ring recently, and Celebrity Boxing promoted a fight between former NBA player Lamar Odom and singer Aaron Carter last year.

It remains to be seen who Jones' opponent will be, but given his experience and accomplishments, he figures to have the upper hand regardless of which celebrity is chosen.