Giants Rumors: Kadarius Toney Trade Eyed by Teams; Execs Think NY May Make Move at WR

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Opposing teams are reportedly hopeful that the New York Giants make wide receiver Kadarius Toney available ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported teams "wouldn't be surprised" if the Giants look to move on from their oft-injured 2021 first-round pick.

Fowler also noted that rival executives "wouldn't be surprised" if New York explored a move at wide receiver, even if it doesn't involve Toney, because of their lack of depth and production at the position.

Toney has logged just two receptions for zero yards this season. He has not played a snap since Week 2's win over the Carolina Panthers because of a hamstring injury that has lingered since the preseason.

The Florida product's NFL career has been riddled with injuries, limiting him to just 12 games played—and limited action at that. In the rare times he's been on the field, Toney has flashed bursts of speed as a dynamic playmaker in the slot and out of the backfield.

The problem is the Giants haven't been able to rely on him to stay healthy, and he's had plenty of red flags behind the scenes.

Perhaps the NFL's most surprising team through the first six weeks, the Giants desperately need help on an offense that's been propped up by the brilliance of Saquon Barkley. A healthy and engaged Toney is the exact type of player who could infuse life into the Giants' receiving corps, but it's possible the situation has reached a point of no return.

Toney and Kenny Golladay have been intermittently hurt or in the doghouse for most of the past two years, and the team may decide to move on and make a blockbuster move at the position elsewhere.