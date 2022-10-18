X

    Russell Wilson, Broncos Offense Ripped by NFL Twitter in OT Loss to Chargers

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 18, 2022

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos is sacked by Khalil Mack #52 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    The Seattle Seahawks version of Russell Wilson finally showed up for the Denver Broncos on Monday.

    Then, he promptly disappeared.

    The nine-time Pro Bowler started the primetime AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers with 10 straight completions while helping the Broncos build a 10-0 lead, but he and the Denver offense fell apart after halftime in a 19-16 overtime loss.

    Dustin Hopkins' 39-yard field goal after Montrell Washington muffed a punt in overtime ended it.

    The result is a 2-4 record for a team that was widely expected to compete in the AFC but has reached the 20-point mark just once in six games.

    Things looked different in the early going, as Wilson hit a wide-open Greg Dulcich for a touchdown, found KJ Hamler and Jerry Jeudy on long passes, used his legs to escape pressure and keep plays alive, and hit multiple throws on the run while keeping his eyes downfield.

    Yet the Broncos scored just three points after intermission, leading to plenty of criticism from social media as the game progressed and the offense became uglier:

    Yahoo Sportsbook @YahooSportsbook

    Let’s see what Russ is cooking up in the second half <a href="https://t.co/ueIaEBqAOp">pic.twitter.com/ueIaEBqAOp</a>

    Brian Floyd @BrianMFloyd

    denver broncos fans are new to this and it’s okay just know that seahawks fans have folders of screenshots titled things like RUSS_MISSES_OVER_MIDDLE

    shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe

    Twice Russ should’ve redirected the line and got sacked because he didn’t. I don’t care what anyone says. Russ isn’t the same qb.

    Adam Kramer @KegsnEggs

    I don't know if Wilson is any good anymore, but this Denver o-line is bad bad.

    PFF @PFF

    Broncos offensive line tonight <a href="https://t.co/JYr8UQDd91">pic.twitter.com/JYr8UQDd91</a>

    Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

    You don’t have to love <a href="https://twitter.com/DangeRussWilson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DangeRussWilson</a> but you have to admit — this Denver OL is overwhelmed tonight.

    Denver Broncos 365 @DailyBroncos

    You almost can’t blame Russ with how bad this O-Line is

    The Volume @TheVolumeSports

    “And we’re going to convince them Russ is actually back” <a href="https://t.co/TX2A3zfDBL">pic.twitter.com/TX2A3zfDBL</a>

    Nora Princiotti @NoraPrinciotti

    We cannot possibly need MORE primetime Broncos

    Steve Wyche @wyche89

    This is getting worse by the second

    NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL

    It's been rough since the first quarter for Russ 😬 <a href="https://t.co/ZU3Cuc8yEf">pic.twitter.com/ZU3Cuc8yEf</a>

    Nick Kosmider @NickKosmider

    Just abysmal offense.

    Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Broncos?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Broncos</a> have not been able to score since Peyton Manning retired. I really thought that would change with Russell Wilson and here they are worst in the league in scoring and 16 points in nearly five quarters. It just looks so hard for them.

    Matt Verderame @MattVerderame

    Russell Wilson is playing so poorly. Had a guy wide open. Also could have ran. Throws it into the dirt.<br><br>Also, why wouldn't you run there? Just brutal.

    Denver punted on four of its five second-half possessions. The only non-punt came when it settled for a field goal after a three-and-out following Baron Browning's interception deep in Chargers territory. Things didn't get any better in the extra period with a pair of three-and-outs on two possessions.

    It wasn't all on Wilson, as the offensive line consistently broke down and the visitors finished with 10 penalties for 151 yards, but it was impossible to ignore his 5-of-18 finish after his blistering start with the overall season struggles hovering as the backdrop.

    He will look to turn things around with a home game against the New York Jets, but there is not much reason for optimism in Denver at this point.

