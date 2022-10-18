Russell Wilson, Broncos Offense Ripped by NFL Twitter in OT Loss to Chargers

Harry How/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks version of Russell Wilson finally showed up for the Denver Broncos on Monday.

Then, he promptly disappeared.

The nine-time Pro Bowler started the primetime AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers with 10 straight completions while helping the Broncos build a 10-0 lead, but he and the Denver offense fell apart after halftime in a 19-16 overtime loss.

Dustin Hopkins' 39-yard field goal after Montrell Washington muffed a punt in overtime ended it.

The result is a 2-4 record for a team that was widely expected to compete in the AFC but has reached the 20-point mark just once in six games.

Things looked different in the early going, as Wilson hit a wide-open Greg Dulcich for a touchdown, found KJ Hamler and Jerry Jeudy on long passes, used his legs to escape pressure and keep plays alive, and hit multiple throws on the run while keeping his eyes downfield.

Yet the Broncos scored just three points after intermission, leading to plenty of criticism from social media as the game progressed and the offense became uglier:

Denver punted on four of its five second-half possessions. The only non-punt came when it settled for a field goal after a three-and-out following Baron Browning's interception deep in Chargers territory. Things didn't get any better in the extra period with a pair of three-and-outs on two possessions.

It wasn't all on Wilson, as the offensive line consistently broke down and the visitors finished with 10 penalties for 151 yards, but it was impossible to ignore his 5-of-18 finish after his blistering start with the overall season struggles hovering as the backdrop.

He will look to turn things around with a home game against the New York Jets, but there is not much reason for optimism in Denver at this point.