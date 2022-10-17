NFL Rumors: Josh Gordon to Be Released from Titans After Appearing in 2 Games

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans are set to release receiver Josh Gordon from the practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Gordon appeared in two games for the Titans, seeing one target with zero receptions. He played 24 total offensive snaps for the team, per Pro Football Reference.

Tennessee was on a bye in Week 6 and will return in Week 7 for a key division battle against the Indianapolis Colts.

Tennessee is coming off its third straight win, although the squad ranks just 28th in the NFL in passing offense (175.4 yards per game). With rookie first-round pick Treylon Burks on injured reserve because of a foot injury, the team will need more from Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine at receiver going forward.

Gordon will likely look for another opportunity elsewhere, although options could be limited.

He appeared in 12 games with the Kansas City Chiefs last year, making seven starts, but he only finished with five catches for 32 yards and one touchdown.

His last quality stretch came in 2018 with the New England Patriots, when he totaled 720 yards on 40 catches in 11 games. The Patriots won the Super Bowl that year, although Gordon was suspended for a substance-abuse violation and did not appear in the playoffs.

Suspensions were a major story for Gordon's career, costing him a total of 51 games. He didn't appear in any games during 2015, 2016 or 2020.

Gordon led the NFL in receiving in 2013 at age 22, earning first-team All-Pro honors. But now at just 31, his career could be over.