Analyzing If 10 Youngest NHL Teams Will Be Pretenders or Contenders in Near Future

Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

With the NHL season underway, we all got to see just how old and young each team’s opening roster was. It made for an eye-opening experience.

It's quickly becoming a young man’s league, which means those with younger rosters should be better positioned to compete for the Stanley Cup not too far down the road.



But where do the 10 youngest teams actually stand?



Since we’re focused on youth, we need to look at just how well-positioned those squads are to compete sooner than later. We’ll examine the top 10 a bit closer to see if they’ll tough through the learning years for a while or if they are ready to stake a claim for greatness in the near future.

The folks at CapFriendly have all the numbers necessary to save those of us who are less mathematically inclined.