32 Predictions for 2022-23 NBA Season

Garrett W. Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

FanDuel's book gives the Nuggets the ninth-shortest odds to win the championship. That's understandable. Gambling odds are more about inducing bets than making predictions.

And it's fair to be skeptical about Denver, whose starting point guard missed all of last season with a torn ACL and whose best shooter is coming off back surgery.

But the last time Jokić, Murray and MPJ were all healthy, the Nuggets overcame 3-1 deficits against the Jazz and the Kawhi-led Clippers on the way to the Western Conference Finals.

The next season, they traded for Aaron Gordon as the ideal gap-filling fourth option. Before Murray's injury, Denver had an absurd plus-18.1 net rating when Gordon, Porter, Jokić and Murray were on the floor. The sample size was tiny, but the team looked like a legitimate juggernaut.

Now, that group is finally back together. And the rotation around them includes Bones Hyland, Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Beyond having arguably the best basketball player in the world, the Nuggets are deep, experienced and playoff-tested.

It's not hard to see why FiveThirtyEight's projection system gives Denver the second-best chance to win the title (behind a Boston team whose coach is suspended for the year and whose starting center is out because of a knee surgery).

With the NBA, it always feels safer to pick a team led by a player who's already won it all, but mold-breakers like the 2010-11 Dallas Mavericks, 2014-15 Golden State Warriors and 2020-21 Milwaukee Bucks come around every few years.

The Nuggets are absolutely good enough to be the next team in that group.