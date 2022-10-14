Report: Jonah Hill to Portray John Daly in Forthcoming Biopic on PGA Tour Legend

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

John Daly's life has been like something from a movie, so it's only fitting the PGA Tour icon gets the silver screen treatment.

Per Jeff Sneider of Above the Line, Jonah Hill is attached to produce and star in a movie about Daly.

Anthony Maras is currently set to direct the film. He made his feature directorial debut in 2018 with Hotel Mumbai, based on the 2008 attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in India.

The project is likely a long way from even going into production. Sneider noted no studio has currently signed up to distribute the film, though negotiations are ongoing. There is also no script at this point, with filmmakers currently looking for a writer.

The 56-year-old Daly joined the PGA Tour in 1987. He won the PGA Championship four years later after making the field as the ninth alternate. In 1995, he claimed the British Open title, however, that was his last major win.

The California native has also had his share of issues off the course. He's misused alcohol throughout his life, announced in 2020 he had been diagnosed with bladder cancer and had to undergo life-saving surgery in 2019 after being bitten by a spider

Daly was also charged with third-degree assault in 1992 for allegedly throwing his then-wife Bettye into a wall at their home.

Trying to cut down Daly's life to feature length might be a problem for any screenwriter. Hill certainly brings excellent credentials with him to make a movie fitting of this story. He's a two-time Oscar nominee who has worked with some of the biggest filmmakers in the world, including Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino and the Coen brothers.