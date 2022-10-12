Sean McVay Suggests Odell Beckham Jr. Will Get Better Rams Contract Offer in Future

Icon Sportswire

Sean McVay has heard Odell Beckham Jr.'s complaints about the Los Angeles Rams' contract offers and is promising better deals are on the horizon.

"Not the last one that will come from us," McVay told reporters Wednesday, hours after Beckham took his frustrations to Twitter.

Beckham remains a free agent as he continues rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered in the Rams' Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He's repeatedly said he wants to return to the Rams but expressed frustration over a lack of urgency in talks.

It's unclear how close Beckham is to being healthy enough to return. Initial reports said he wouldn't be able to return until at least Thanksgiving, which could explain some of the lack of urgency to get him under contract.

Beckham joined the Rams after being released by the Cleveland Browns midway through the 2021 season, racking up 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. He returned to Pro Bowl form during the 2022 playoffs, posting 21 catches for 288 yards and two scores—highlighted by a 113-yard outing in the Rams' NFC Championship Game win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Should Beckham return to Los Angeles, he'll be joining an offense that has gone from world-beater to also-ran. The Rams rank 26th in total offense and 29th in scoring offense through the first five weeks of the season. Matthew Stafford has looked like a shell of himself while struggling through an elbow issue, while offseason signing Allen Robinson II appears to be a sunken cost.

These Rams would be far more reliant on Beckham than they were a year ago, when he was viewed as a mere secondary figure on one of the NFL's most well-oiled machines.