3 Players the Eagles Should Target at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia Eagles have been the best team in the NFL through five weeks, but that does not mean the team should be content with its roster.

The Eagles could use some extra depth at a few positions to reinforce their advantages atop the NFC and NFC East.

Nick Sirianni and his staff could target the defensive line on the trade market to bolster a unit that lost Derek Barnett early in the season.

Defensive line could be one of the more robust positions to target for the Eagles and other contenders ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

Veteran pass-rushers, like Robert Quinn and Yannick Ngakoue, as well as younger ones in need of a change of scenery, like Clelin Ferrell, could provide more depth as the push to the Super Bowl intensifies.