3 Players the Eagles Should Target at the 2022 NFL Trade DeadlineOctober 12, 2022
3 Players the Eagles Should Target at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles have been the best team in the NFL through five weeks, but that does not mean the team should be content with its roster.
The Eagles could use some extra depth at a few positions to reinforce their advantages atop the NFC and NFC East.
Nick Sirianni and his staff could target the defensive line on the trade market to bolster a unit that lost Derek Barnett early in the season.
Defensive line could be one of the more robust positions to target for the Eagles and other contenders ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.
Veteran pass-rushers, like Robert Quinn and Yannick Ngakoue, as well as younger ones in need of a change of scenery, like Clelin Ferrell, could provide more depth as the push to the Super Bowl intensifies.
Robert Quinn
Robert Quinn could be the most talented edge-rusher available before the trade deadline.
But he is also one of the most complicated players for a contender to acquire because of his contract.
Quinn is scheduled to make at least $12.8 million in each of the next three seasons, per Over the Cap, so he would be a long-term addition rather than a short-term fix.
Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman has shown a willingness to swing big in the trade market for Darius Slay and A.J. Brown, but a run at Quinn may be more difficult.
The Eagles could need as much salary-cap space as possible in the offseason if they want to sign Jalen Hurts to a long-term extension.
The Eagles' cap situation could prevent them from going after a top-tier edge-rusher of Quinn's caliber, but they should at least call the Chicago Bears.
Chicago has been willing to deal some of its top stars over the last few years, and it should be willing to eat some money so that a Quinn trade can accelerate its rebuild.
There are other more logical options who could be available on the trade market, but the Eagles should see what the trade price for the second-team All-Pro would be.
Yannick Ngakoue
Yannick Ngakoue would be a cheaper veteran alternative to Robert Quinn.
Ngakoue produced 2.5 sacks in the last three weeks for the Indianapolis Colts, and he could be one of the more intriguing names on the trade market if the Colts continue to struggle.
Ngakoue, who is still only 27, is a free agent at the end of the regular season. The Eagles could send one or two draft picks to Indianapolis in exchange for the edge-rusher.
Philadelphia needs an extra boost on the defensive line so that Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat can take some time off during games and be fresher for the postseason.
Graham and Sweat have shouldered most of the edge-rushing responsibilities with Derek Barnett out injured.
Haason Reddick leads the team with 4.5 sacks from his linebacker spot. He has been a great addition, but you can never have enough pass-rushers.
Ngakoue would provide depth and give the Eagles another veteran presence on the defensive line who could make a difference in the second half of the season.
Clelin Ferrell
Clelin Ferrell would be more of a project acquisition than Quinn or Ngakoue.
The former first-round pick has eight sacks in his four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, and he has been relegated to a reserve role this season.
Ferrell has not played more than 50 percent of Las Vegas' defensive snaps this season, and he could be on his way out in exchange for a draft pick or two.
The Eagles would be taking a risk by trading for Ferrell, but maybe this is a case where a change of scenery works out for him.
A trade for Ferrell would also put a true reserve lineman behind Graham and Sweat, instead of adding a starting-caliber player who may eat too much into their snap counts.
Philadelphia may feel content with the players it has on the roster, but it should at least attempt to acquire some extra pass-rushing help to take some pressure off.