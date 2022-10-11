WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 11

0 of 1

Pretty Deadly retained the NXT Tag Team Championships last week, but they would face new challengers soon, crowned on this week's NXT. Credit: WWE.com.

With NXT Halloween Havoc rapidly approaching, WWE NXT had some work to do in further building the key stories for that premium live event.

Pretty Deadly remain NXT tag team champions, but new challengers are on the horizon. Edris Enofé & Malik Blade, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen and The Diyad flanked by Joe Gacy would compete for the No. 1 contendership.

Nathan Frazer and Axiom would complete their thrilling Best-of-Three series, and the winner would go on to compete in the NXT North American Championship ladder match.



Bron Breakker demanded to open the show, so he could shut up Javier Bernal one-on-one. Alba Fyre planned to take down the first member of Toxic Attraction by fighting Jacy Jayne.



With rapidly approaching collisions between heated rivals, this show promised a little of everything to NXT faithful.

