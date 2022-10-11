Report: LaMelo Ball to Miss Start of Hornets' Regular Season with Ankle Injury

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has a Grade 2 ankle sprain and "is expected to miss time to start the regular season," according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The third-year guard was injured in Charlotte's 116-107 preseason loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday. He was driving to the basket and turned his left ankle.

Head coach Steve Clifford didn't have much of an update immediately after the game and told reporters he had his "fingers crossed." Clifford followed up to say the dynamic playmaker was due to undergo further examination.

Ball is coming off his first All-Star appearance in 2021-22. He averaged 20.1 points, 7.6 assists and 6.7 rebounds in 75 appearances. He also saw his three-point percentage improve from 35.2 to 38.9.

The 21-year-old exceeded expectations in his first year, winning Rookie of the Year, and then took his game to the next level in Year 2.

Firing James Borrego in the offseason was a sign of the Hornets' ambitions. They posted a winning record for the first time since 2015-16, but missing the playoffs still cost Borrego his job.

Ball will be integral toward Charlotte charting a course to the postseason in 2022-23.

Even if he's only out for a short spell, his absence could be a big hit for the team in what's likely to be a tight race for a top-six spot in the Eastern Conference. There's also a big drop between Ball and the next best options, Dennis Smith Jr. and James Bouknight.