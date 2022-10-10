Daniel Cormier Open to Match vs. Brock Lesnar in WWE After Extreme Rules Appearance

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier got his first taste of pro wrestling last weekend, and it sounds like he's open to a marquee match inside the squared circle down the line.

Cormier appeared at Saturday's WWE Extreme Rules premium live event as the special guest referee for the Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. He even got physical with Rollins at one point in the match, and he's open for more.

The 43-year-old told Dan Gelston of the Associated Press that he would be interested in a match against WWE Superstar and fellow former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar. Cormier noted that he would need some time before he feels ready to step inside the ring.

"I’ve been retired for a couple of years and I look like it. But I’d have to get in shape if I ever want to do something like that," Cormier said. "The door is not closed on anything right now in my life."

Cormier and Lesnar had a notable run-in at UFC 226 in July 2018 after Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic in the main event to become a double champion and the first fighter to hold the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight titles simultaneously. Cormier invited Lesnar, a former UFC heavyweight champion, into the Octagon during his post-fight speech, and they had a brief back and forth that included some shoving.

Cormier is a lifelong wrestling fan, so stepping in the ring would be a dream come true for him. He doesn't have any future commitments with WWE after Extreme Rules. While he is open for more, the UFC commentator noted there's a small window for him to compete physically.

"I’m still at an age where there are some opportunities, but those opportunities need to start now if they’re going to be something I pursue," he said.

