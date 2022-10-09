X

    Tom Brady on Falcons' Controversial Roughing Penalty: 'I Don't Throw the Flags'

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVOctober 9, 2022

    Line judge Rusty Baynes (59) speaks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
    AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

    Don't blame Tom Brady for the controversial roughing the passer call in Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons.

    "I don't throw the flags," Brady told reporters after the 21-15 win.

    Justin Felder @Justin_FOX5

    Tom Brady with a thoughtful, detailed explanation on why, in his mind and based on the NFL rulebook, Grady Jarrett's play was indeed roughing the passer. <a href="https://t.co/sth2MCxCRu">pic.twitter.com/sth2MCxCRu</a>

    Falcons pass-rusher Grady Jarrett sacked Brady on 3rd-and-5 late in the fourth quarter, but a questionable roughing the passer call gave the Buccaneers an automatic first down.

    Many watching along were critical of the flag:

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    The Falcons got ROBBED. Hitting the QB hard does not equal Roughing the Passer even if it’s Tom Brady.

    Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

    Wow. Potential game-changing roughing the passer call on Grady Jarrett sacking Tom Brady. Falcons HC Arthur Smith is livid. And frankly, he has good reason. Didn’t see much for roughing the passer there.

    Donald Payne Jr @7PayneTrain

    We all can agree that roughing the passer call on Grady Jarret was definitely the worst we've ever seen. I've seen peewee kids tackle harder than that

    It came after the Buccaneers got an automatic first down on the previous third-down attempt when A.J. Terrell was called for defensive holding.

    The drive continued, and the Bucs converted one more first down to clinch the victory.

    Meanwhile, the Falcons would have had the chance to win the game with one more possession.

    Though each team had six accepted penalties in the Week 5 contest, the Falcons flags came at the worst possible time.

