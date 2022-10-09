Tom Brady on Falcons' Controversial Roughing Penalty: 'I Don't Throw the Flags'

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Don't blame Tom Brady for the controversial roughing the passer call in Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons.

"I don't throw the flags," Brady told reporters after the 21-15 win.

Falcons pass-rusher Grady Jarrett sacked Brady on 3rd-and-5 late in the fourth quarter, but a questionable roughing the passer call gave the Buccaneers an automatic first down.

Many watching along were critical of the flag:

It came after the Buccaneers got an automatic first down on the previous third-down attempt when A.J. Terrell was called for defensive holding.

The drive continued, and the Bucs converted one more first down to clinch the victory.

Meanwhile, the Falcons would have had the chance to win the game with one more possession.

Though each team had six accepted penalties in the Week 5 contest, the Falcons flags came at the worst possible time.