    Chicago Marathon 2022 Results: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 9, 2022

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 10: Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya wins the 2021 Chicago Marathon with a time of 2:22:31on October 10, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
    Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

    Benson Kipruto dethroned Seifu Tura to win the men's Chicago Marathon on Sunday, with Ruth Chepngetich successfully defending her title in the women's race.

    Chepngetich did so in dominant fashion, posting the second-fastest time in marathon history (2:14:18). Runner-up Emily Sisson crossed the finish line more than four minutes later (2:18:29).

    Chicago Marathon @ChiMarathon

    Ruth Chepngetich wins the women's race with the second fastest time ever, 2:14:18! <a href="https://t.co/uUkOBpFBZk">pic.twitter.com/uUkOBpFBZk</a>

    The men's race was a little closer, but Kipruto comfortably came in 25 seconds ahead of Tura.

    Chicago Marathon Top Finishers

    Elite Runners Men

    1. Benson Kipruto (2:04:24) 
    2. Seifu Tura (2:04:49) 
    3. John Korir (2:05:01) 
    4. Bernard Koech (2:07:15) 
    5. Shifera Tamiru (2:07:53)

    Elite Runners Women

    1. Ruth Chepngetich (2:14:18) 
    2. Emily Sisson (2:18:29) 
    3. Vivian Kiplagat (2:20:52) 
    4. Ruti Aga (2:21:41) 
    5. Waganesh Mekasha (2:23:41)

    Full results available at the Chicago Marathon's official site

    OlympicTalk noted Chepngetich was on pace to finish in 2:11:28 after hitting the halfway point but couldn't maintain that speed. As a result, she couldn't surpass Brigid Kosgei's record mark (2:14:04).

    “I wanted to break the world record … but I'm happy," the 28-year-old said, per OlympicTalk. "Next time, I will not miss it."

    Sisson might have finished in second but did so in record-breaking fashion.

    Erin Strout @erinstrout

    Emily Sisson is 2nd at the 2022 Chicago Marathon in a fresh American record of 2:18:29! Besting Keira D'Amato's 2:19:12, which was just set in January.

    World Athletics @WorldAthletics

    AREA RECORD 🙌<a href="https://twitter.com/Em_Sisson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Em_Sisson</a> becomes the first 🇺🇸 woman to break 2:19 with an unofficial American record of 2:18:29.<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/EjTRkSlUos">pic.twitter.com/EjTRkSlUos</a>

    For Kipruto, his triumph was the result of an effective strategy.

    Chris Hatler of Runner's World noted the 2021 Boston Marathon winner moved into the lead in the 25th mile. That came after he posted a blistering 14:04 split between the 35K and 40K marks of the race.

    World Athletics @WorldAthletics

    Benson Kipruto 🇰🇪 holds off defending champion Seifu Tura to win the <a href="https://twitter.com/ChiMarathon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChiMarathon</a> 🏅<br><br>That’s his second <a href="https://twitter.com/WMMajors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WMMajors</a> win after coming out on top of the 2021 <a href="https://twitter.com/bostonmarathon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bostonmarathon</a> <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/Jjjsb4tF7t">pic.twitter.com/Jjjsb4tF7t</a>

    Tura didn't have much to counter Kipruto when he was running like that.

    On the men's side, Conner Mantz was the highest-finishing American (2:08:16) and the only U.S. runner to place in the top 10. Sisson was one of five American runners in the top 10 in the women's marathon.

    The Chicago Marathon began in Grant Park and went through the northern portion of the city before snaking back downtown, moving through the south side and concluding in Grant Park. All total, the course hits 29 different neighborhoods in the Windy City.

