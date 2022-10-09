Chicago Marathon 2022 Results: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Benson Kipruto dethroned Seifu Tura to win the men's Chicago Marathon on Sunday, with Ruth Chepngetich successfully defending her title in the women's race.

Chepngetich did so in dominant fashion, posting the second-fastest time in marathon history (2:14:18). Runner-up Emily Sisson crossed the finish line more than four minutes later (2:18:29).

The men's race was a little closer, but Kipruto comfortably came in 25 seconds ahead of Tura.

Chicago Marathon Top Finishers

Elite Runners Men

Benson Kipruto (2:04:24) Seifu Tura (2:04:49) John Korir (2:05:01) Bernard Koech (2:07:15) Shifera Tamiru (2:07:53)

Elite Runners Women

Ruth Chepngetich (2:14:18) Emily Sisson (2:18:29) Vivian Kiplagat (2:20:52) Ruti Aga (2:21:41) Waganesh Mekasha (2:23:41)

Full results available at the Chicago Marathon's official site

OlympicTalk noted Chepngetich was on pace to finish in 2:11:28 after hitting the halfway point but couldn't maintain that speed. As a result, she couldn't surpass Brigid Kosgei's record mark (2:14:04).

“I wanted to break the world record … but I'm happy," the 28-year-old said, per OlympicTalk. "Next time, I will not miss it."

Sisson might have finished in second but did so in record-breaking fashion.

For Kipruto, his triumph was the result of an effective strategy.

Chris Hatler of Runner's World noted the 2021 Boston Marathon winner moved into the lead in the 25th mile. That came after he posted a blistering 14:04 split between the 35K and 40K marks of the race.

Tura didn't have much to counter Kipruto when he was running like that.

On the men's side, Conner Mantz was the highest-finishing American (2:08:16) and the only U.S. runner to place in the top 10. Sisson was one of five American runners in the top 10 in the women's marathon.

The Chicago Marathon began in Grant Park and went through the northern portion of the city before snaking back downtown, moving through the south side and concluding in Grant Park. All total, the course hits 29 different neighborhoods in the Windy City.