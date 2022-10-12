X

    Report: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Unlikely to Play Week 6 If Cleared from Concussion

    Erin WalshOctober 12, 2022

    CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 29: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass during the game against the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 29, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
    Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is not expected to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday if cleared from concussion protocol, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

    Tagovailoa is expected to begin throwing on Wednesday as he ramps up to return to the field. He "is headed in the right direction toward an eventual return to play," Rapoport and Pelissero added.

    Tagovailoa has missed one game since suffering a concussion on a scary hit that sent him to the hospital in a Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. It came just four days after he exhibited concussion-like symptoms in a Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills but was allowed to return to the game.

    The incidents resulted in the NFL deciding to make changes to its concussion protocol.

    Before being sidelined, Tagovailoa completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 1,035 yards and eight touchdowns against three interceptions, in addition to rushing for a score. He had the Dolphins atop the AFC East and looked like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

    Teddy Bridgewater filled in as Miami's starting quarterback with Tagovailoa sidelined. However, he also entered concussion protocol in last weekend's loss to the New York Jets and was replaced by rookie Skylar Thompson.

    If neither Bridgewater nor Tagovailoa is ready to go, Thompson figures to serve as Miami's starter.

    The Dolphins are 3-2 on the season, third place in the AFC East. If they want to reach the playoffs and make a deep run, they'll need a healthy Tagovailoa to do so.

