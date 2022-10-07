At Least 1 Dead After Altercation Between Fans, Police at Boca Juniors vs. Gimnasia

Estadio Juan Carmelo Zerillo (Gustavo Garello/Jam Media/Getty Images)

One person died after a clash between fans and police during Thursday night's Argentine Primera División match between Boca Juniors and Gimnasia at Estadio Juan Carmelo Zerillo.

ESPN reported the game was called off by referee Hernan Mastrangelo after just nine minutes as tear gas used by police outside the venue made its way toward the pitch. Local police said Gimnasia fans were attempting to force into an already packed stadium.

"Unfortunately, there is a dead person. He died of a heart problem when he was transported to the hospital," Buenos Aires Province minister of security Sergio Berni said.

An estimated 10,000 fans were outside the stadium trying to gain entry, according to BBC Sport. Gimnasia supporters were the only ones eligible to enter since fans of visiting clubs have been barred from away matches in the Buenos Aires Province since 2013 because of violence, per ESPN.

"The AFA strongly repudiates the events that took place today in the vicinity of Gimnasia stadium and expresses its commitment to continue working to eradicate this kind of incidents that tarnishes the spirit of football," the Argentine Football Association said in a statement.

Mastrangelo said he decided to call off the match because the "air became unbreathable" and there were "no security guarantees" amid the tense situation, per BBC Sport.

Gimnasia center back Leonardo Morales also described a scary scene, according to ESPN.

"My 2-year-old son couldn't breathe," Morales said. "We feel desperate and worried about all the people in the stands. This is crazy. We were playing a normal football game and it turned it into this and the feeling that our relatives almost died."

Police used rubber bullets in addition to the tear gas in an effort to regain control of the situation.

The news comes after at least 125 people were killed in Indonesia following a crowd surge during a soccer match between Arema and Persebaya Surabaya on Saturday. Police used tear gas after fans entered the pitch, leading to a crush that also left more than 300 people injured.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Wednesday that locked doors and steep stairs contributed to the tragedy, and he confirmed FIFA President Gianni Infantino offered support to help fix the country's soccer management.

Play in the Argentine Primera División is scheduled to resume Saturday.