Former WWE, AEW Star Bobby Fish to Make Boxing Debut on Floyd Mayweather-Deji Card

Former WWE and AEW superstar Bobby Fish is taking his talents to the boxing ring.

According to Fightful (h/t Sunil Joseph of Ringside News), Fish will make his boxing debut against Boateng Prempeh as part of the Global Titans Fight Series on Nov. 13 in Dubai. The main event of the card will be an exhibition match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube star Deji.

Fish has a background in combat sports, as he was an amateur kickboxer in the past. His wrestling style is known to be striking-based as well.

Fish, who departed AEW after his contract expired in August, is also set to make his in-ring debut for Impact Wrestling at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view Friday.

