Warriors' Stephen Curry Says Rumors About Jordan Poole's Attitude are 'Absolute BS'

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

One of the more notable stories to emerge from reports regarding a practice altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole came from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, who suggested some of the Golden State Warriors are "noticing a change in Poole's behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension."

The face of the franchise is refuting that.

"It's absolute b.s.," Stephen Curry told reporters when discussing the idea that Poole's attitude has changed.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported Wednesday night that there was a "heated interaction" between Poole and Green that involved them going chest-to-chest and shoving each other before the veteran forward "forcefully struck" his teammate.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "Green took a swing and made contact with Poole," which prompted a review of the incident by team officials.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers told reporters the team will handle Green's punishment internally after he apologized Thursday, adding that there likely won't be any type of suspension that would cost the Michigan State product game action.

"JP's been great," Curry said. "There's nothing that warranted the situation yesterday. I want to make that clear. It's also something we feel like won't derail our season and that's with Draymond a part of that."

That the altercation was between Poole and Green is notable because both of their long-term contract situations with the franchise remain up in the air.

The younger guard is rookie-extension-eligible and would become a restricted free agent after the upcoming season if no deal is reached, while Green has a player option for the 2023-24 season.

Both Myers and Steve Kerr insisted that money and contract statuses had nothing to do with the quarrel, with the head coach echoing Curry's response to the notion Poole's attitude has become a problem in training camp:

While multiple key figures with the team said Poole has not been an issue, this is still a distraction for the reigning champions as they prepare to start the new season.

Their 2022-23 opener is Oct. 18 at home against the Los Angeles Lakers.