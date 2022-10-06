Danny Amendola Got 4 IVs, 'Probably Lost 10 Pounds' for Patriots in Super Bowl 51

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The New England Patriots' comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 was one of the greatest performances in NFL history. It was also one of the most exhausting nights for the players involved.

The Patriots came back from a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

Danny Amendola, who had eight catches for 78 yards and a touchdown, in addition to a two-point conversion, revealed to former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman on his Games With Names podcast that the matchup took a toll on him physically:



"You guys saw how that game turned out. It was just a long night for us. We were running. I probably lost 10 pounds that game of just water weight, just sweating," Amendola said, per Chris Mason of MassLive. "I remember, I got four IVs, total, the whole game—two before and then two at halftime."

It took everything for New England to come out on top in that matchup, so it's not necessarily surprising to hear Amendola talk about how draining it was.

Amendola, who earned the nickname "Danny Playoffs" while in New England, was a significant performer for the Patriots in five postseason runs from 2013-17, catching 57 passes for 709 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games.