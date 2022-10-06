Dwight Howard on Possibly Joining WWE: 'I'm Gonna Go Get That Bill'

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

After taking part in a tryout during SummerSlam weekend in Nashville in July, eight-time NBA All-Star center Dwight Howard is serious about pursuing a WWE career.

Speaking on All The Smoke with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson (beginning at the 12:20 mark), Howard said he would "definitely enjoy" being part of WWE.

Howard divulged that he used to pretend to be Hulk Hogan as a kid and took on the nickname "Randy Savage," which speaks to his wrestling fandom.

The 36-year-old Howard noted that he spoke to WWE co-CEO and chairwoman Stephanie McMahon, as well as WWE head of creative Triple H after his tryout and was told that he had the best promo of anyone.

Howard also said he told them he was interested in wrestling, and if the opportunity presents itself in WWE, he's "gonna go get that bill."

WWE has long taken full advantage of celebrity involvement, especially in recent years with Logan Paul, Bad Bunny and Johnny Knoxville all competing in WrestleMania matches.

Howard is perhaps an even better fit than all of them due to his athletic background, charisma and size at 6'10" and 265 lbs. Plus, he has crossover appeal among sports fans as an 18-year NBA veteran, three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and potential future Hall of Famer.

With the 2022-23 NBA regular season set to begin this month, Howard remains a free agent, and there is no indication that any teams have expressed significant interest in signing him.

If his NBA career is over, WWE would be a logical leap, and he seemingly has all the tools needed to excel in that arena.

