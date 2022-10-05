Robbi Jade Lew 'Unequivocally' Denies Poker Cheating Allegations by Garrett Adelstein

Diego Ribas/PxImages

Robbi Jade Lew has vehemently denied allegations she cheated to win a $269,000 pot during the Hustler Casino Live poker event last week.

Appearing on the PokerNews Podcast with Chad Holloway (starts at 26:54 mark), Lew said she "absolutely, unequivocally did not cheat" following an allegation by her opponent, Garrett Adelstein.

Lew went on to say one thing she regrets about the situation was not having Hustler Casino Live co-founder Nick Vertucci get her bag and "go through everything." She also said she would have been open to stripping down naked and having her jewelry examined to prove there was nothing nefarious going on.

Before the flop, Adelstein and Lew were heads-up with $6,700 in the pot, with Adelstein showing the seven and eight of clubs, and Lew showing the jack of clubs and four of hearts. The flop had the nine and 10 of clubs, plus the 10 of hearts.

Lew called Adelstein's bet of $2,500 and the turn showed a three of hearts. Both players made bets before Adelstein put Lew all-in for roughly $109,000.

Per Collin Sherwin of DraftKings Nation, Lew elected to call Adelstein's bet despite having no hand, and they agreed to "run it twice," leaving open the possibility for the players to halve the pot (if each river card gave the best hand to a different player) or win the entire pot (if one player had the best hand after both river cards).

The dealer turned up a nine of diamonds on the first river and an ace of spades on the second river to give Lew the win. Adelstein immediately questioned the validity of the victory. He was involved in a heated discussion with Lew, producers of the show and another player who was in the game.

Adelstein posted a lengthy statement on Twitter about the situation, highlighting similar moments from previous sessions in which Lew avoided making high-risk moves.

Lew accused Adelstein of blocking her in a post on Twitter.

"Garrett blocked me," she wrote. "Guilty as charged. What an honest man. He cornered me & threatened me. If he has the audacity to give me the death stare ON camera, picture what it’s like OFF camera. I was pulled out of the game & forced to speak to him in a dark hallway."

Lew made the unprecedented move to give Adelstein his half of the pot back.

High Stakes Poker Productions announced on Oct. 1 it was in the process of retaining experts to conduct an investigation into the cheating allegations. Staff and players will be interviewed and possibly made to take a polygraph test.