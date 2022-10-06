Tom Brady Returns to Buccaneers Practice After Sitting Out Wednesday with Injuries

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady looks like he's on track to play Sunday.

Per NFL Network's Sara Walsh, Brady was back at practice on Thursday after sitting out yesterday's session with right shoulder and right finger injuries.

Brady appeared to suffer a shoulder injury during a Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, although he later said that he was fine.

Other than when he played just one game in 2008 because of a torn ACL, Brady's durability has been a defining characteristic of his legendary career. He was suspended for four games in 2016 but hasn't missed a contest because of injury since that 2008 campaign.

Brady temporarily retired this past offseason but changed his mind, which kept the Buccaneers on the short list of realistic Super Bowl contenders. After all, his resume includes seven Lombardi Trophies, five Super Bowl MVPs and three MVPs, and he is widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time.

The Michigan product has completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 1,058 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in four games so far this season.

The Buccaneers will likely turn toward Blaine Gabbert under center if Brady for some reason Brady is unable to play.

Since winning their first two games of the season, the Bucs have dropped back-to-back contests to the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs. Their defense allowed 41 points and 417 yards to the Chiefs after giving up a total of 27 points and an average of 289 yards in the first three games.

Brady, assuming he can play, and the Bucs will look to get back on track Sunday when they host the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium.