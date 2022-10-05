MLB Playoffs 2022: Full Schedule, TV Info, Dates for Entire World Series Bracket

MLB Playoffs 2022: Full Schedule, TV Info, Dates for Entire World Series BracketOctober 5, 2022
The playoff seedings are set and MLB has announced the game times for each of the wild-card series.
The new format features byes for the top two seeds in each league, earned by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves in the National League and the Houston Astros and New York Yankees in the American League.
The remaining playoff teams will compete in three-game wild-card series, all played at the home of the higher seed. Here is the latest schedule heading into the postseason.
Wild-Card Series
Friday, Oct. 7
No. 6 Tampa Bay Rays at No. 3 Cleveland Guardians, 12:07 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies at No. 3 St. Louis Cardinals, 2:07 p.m. ET, ABC
No. 5 Seattle Mariners at No. 4 Toronto Blue Jays, 4:07 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 5 San Diego Padres at No. 4 New York Mets, Game 1, 8:07 p.m. ET, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 8
No. 6 Tampa Bay Rays at No. 3 Cleveland Guardians, 12:07 p.m. ET, ESPN2
No. 5 Seattle Mariners at No. 4 Toronto Blue Jays, 4:07 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 5 San Diego Padres at No. 4 New York Mets, 7:37 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies at No. 3 St. Louis Cardinals, 8:37 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Sunday, Oct. 9
No. 5 Seattle Mariners at No. 4 Toronto Blue Jays, 2:07 p.m. ET, ABC (if necessary)
No. 6 Tampa Bay Rays at No. 3 Cleveland Guardians, 4:07 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)
No. 5 San Diego Padres at No. 4 New York Mets, 7:37 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)
No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies at No. 3 St. Louis Cardinals, 8:37 p.m. ET, ESPN2 (if necessary)
Division Series
Tuesday, Oct. 11
NLDS A, Game 1, Fox or FS1
NLDS B, Game 1, Fox or FS1
ALDS A, Game 1, TBS
ALDS B, Game 1, TBS
Wednesday, Oct. 12
NLDS A, Game 2, Fox or FS1
NLDS B, Game 2, Fox or FS1
Thursday, Oct. 13
ALDS A, Game 2, TBS
ALDS B, Game 2, TBS
Friday, Oct. 14
NLDS A, Game 3, FS1
NLDS B, Game 3, FS1
Saturday, Oct. 15
NLDS A, Game 4, FS1 (if necessary)
NLDS B, Game 4, FS1 (if necessary)
ALDS A, Game 3, TBS
ALDS B, Game 3, TBS
Sunday, Oct. 16
ALDS A, Game 4, TBS (if necessary)
ALDS B, Game 4, TBS (if necessary)
NLDS A, Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)
NLDS B, Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)
Monday, Oct. 17
ALDS A, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)
ALDS B, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)
League Championship Series
Tuesday, Oct. 18
NLCS Game 1, Fox or FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 19
NLCS Game 2, Fox or FS1
ALCS Game 1, TBS
Thursday, Oct. 20
ALCS Game 2, TBS
Friday, Oct. 21
NLCS Game 3, FS1
Saturday, Oct. 22
ALCS Game 3, TBS
NLCS Game 4, Fox or FS1
Sunday, Oct. 23
NLCS Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)
ALCS Game 4, TBS
Monday, Oct. 24
ALCS Game 5, TBS (if necessary)
NLCS Game 6, FS1 (if necessary)
Tuesday, Oct. 25
ALCS Game 6, TBS (if necessary)
NLCS Game 7, Fox and FS1 (if necessary)
Wednesday, Oct. 26
ALCS Game 7, TBS (if necessary)
World Series
Friday, Oct. 28
Game 1 (at better record), Fox
Saturday, Oct. 29
Game 2 (at better record), Fox
Monday, Oct. 31
Game 3, Fox
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Game 4, Fox
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Game 5, Fox (if necessary)
Friday, Nov. 4
Game 6, Fox (if necessary, at better record)
Saturday, Nov. 5
Game 7, Fox (if necessary, at better record)
The wild-card round features several fresh faces compared to recent years in the playoffs.
The Seattle Mariners are in the postseason for the first time since 2001, led by one of the sport's most exciting young players in Julio Rodriguez.
The Philadelphia Phillies haven't been to the postseason since 2011, but they are back after a strong second half of the season. With a power-hitting lineup featuring Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto, this team will never be out of any game.
The New York Mets are another contender after ending their five-year playoff drought. They couldn't hold on to the division lead in the NL East, but they still reached 100 wins and have an elite top of the rotation with Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt.
If these teams can advance through the wild-card round, the real challenges will begin in the five-game division series.
The Dodgers cruised to the best record in baseball this season, winning the NL West division title for the ninth time in 10 years. Two years after winning the World Series, the squad is experienced, talented and deep as it tries to bring home another championship.
Atlanta is also seeking another title after winning it all last year, entering the postseason as confident as any team in baseball after surging past the Mets in the final week of the season.
Houston has won the American League pennant in three of the last five years, reaching at least the ALCS in each of those seasons. With regulars Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman playing well and Yordan Alvarez emerging as a star, the squad should once again be favored to reach the World Series.
The Yankees will represent tough competition as they try to take the next step toward the World Series after falling short in the playoffs in each of the last five years. With MVP favorite Aaron Judge carrying the offense, New York can contend with anyone.