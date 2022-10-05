MLB Playoffs 2022: Full Schedule, TV Info, Dates for Entire World Series Bracket

Cooper Neill/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The playoff seedings are set and MLB has announced the game times for each of the wild-card series.

The new format features byes for the top two seeds in each league, earned by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves in the National League and the Houston Astros and New York Yankees in the American League.

The remaining playoff teams will compete in three-game wild-card series, all played at the home of the higher seed. Here is the latest schedule heading into the postseason.

Wild-Card Series

Friday, Oct. 7

No. 6 Tampa Bay Rays at No. 3 Cleveland Guardians, 12:07 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies at No. 3 St. Louis Cardinals, 2:07 p.m. ET, ABC

No. 5 Seattle Mariners at No. 4 Toronto Blue Jays, 4:07 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 5 San Diego Padres at No. 4 New York Mets, Game 1, 8:07 p.m. ET, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 8

No. 6 Tampa Bay Rays at No. 3 Cleveland Guardians, 12:07 p.m. ET, ESPN2

No. 5 Seattle Mariners at No. 4 Toronto Blue Jays, 4:07 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 5 San Diego Padres at No. 4 New York Mets, 7:37 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies at No. 3 St. Louis Cardinals, 8:37 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Sunday, Oct. 9

No. 5 Seattle Mariners at No. 4 Toronto Blue Jays, 2:07 p.m. ET, ABC (if necessary)

No. 6 Tampa Bay Rays at No. 3 Cleveland Guardians, 4:07 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)

No. 5 San Diego Padres at No. 4 New York Mets, 7:37 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)

No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies at No. 3 St. Louis Cardinals, 8:37 p.m. ET, ESPN2 (if necessary)

Division Series

Tuesday, Oct. 11

NLDS A, Game 1, Fox or FS1

NLDS B, Game 1, Fox or FS1

ALDS A, Game 1, TBS

ALDS B, Game 1, TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 12

NLDS A, Game 2, Fox or FS1

NLDS B, Game 2, Fox or FS1

Thursday, Oct. 13

ALDS A, Game 2, TBS

ALDS B, Game 2, TBS

Friday, Oct. 14

NLDS A, Game 3, FS1

NLDS B, Game 3, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15

NLDS A, Game 4, FS1 (if necessary)

NLDS B, Game 4, FS1 (if necessary)

ALDS A, Game 3, TBS

ALDS B, Game 3, TBS

Sunday, Oct. 16

ALDS A, Game 4, TBS (if necessary)

ALDS B, Game 4, TBS (if necessary)

NLDS A, Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)

NLDS B, Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)

Monday, Oct. 17

ALDS A, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)

ALDS B, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)

League Championship Series

Tuesday, Oct. 18

NLCS Game 1, Fox or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 2, Fox or FS1

ALCS Game 1, TBS

Thursday, Oct. 20

ALCS Game 2, TBS

Friday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 3, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 3, TBS

NLCS Game 4, Fox or FS1

Sunday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)

ALCS Game 4, TBS

Monday, Oct. 24

ALCS Game 5, TBS (if necessary)

NLCS Game 6, FS1 (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 25

ALCS Game 6, TBS (if necessary)

NLCS Game 7, Fox and FS1 (if necessary)

Wednesday, Oct. 26

ALCS Game 7, TBS (if necessary)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 1 (at better record), Fox

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 2 (at better record), Fox

Monday, Oct. 31

Game 3, Fox

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Game 4, Fox

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Game 5, Fox (if necessary)

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 6, Fox (if necessary, at better record)

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 7, Fox (if necessary, at better record)

The wild-card round features several fresh faces compared to recent years in the playoffs.

The Seattle Mariners are in the postseason for the first time since 2001, led by one of the sport's most exciting young players in Julio Rodriguez.

The Philadelphia Phillies haven't been to the postseason since 2011, but they are back after a strong second half of the season. With a power-hitting lineup featuring Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto, this team will never be out of any game.

The New York Mets are another contender after ending their five-year playoff drought. They couldn't hold on to the division lead in the NL East, but they still reached 100 wins and have an elite top of the rotation with Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt.

If these teams can advance through the wild-card round, the real challenges will begin in the five-game division series.

The Dodgers cruised to the best record in baseball this season, winning the NL West division title for the ninth time in 10 years. Two years after winning the World Series, the squad is experienced, talented and deep as it tries to bring home another championship.

Atlanta is also seeking another title after winning it all last year, entering the postseason as confident as any team in baseball after surging past the Mets in the final week of the season.

Houston has won the American League pennant in three of the last five years, reaching at least the ALCS in each of those seasons. With regulars Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman playing well and Yordan Alvarez emerging as a star, the squad should once again be favored to reach the World Series.

The Yankees will represent tough competition as they try to take the next step toward the World Series after falling short in the playoffs in each of the last five years. With MVP favorite Aaron Judge carrying the offense, New York can contend with anyone.