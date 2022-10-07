Cowboys' Dak Prescott's Grip Getting 'Stronger' After Thumb Injury, Jerry Jones Says

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones provided an encouraging update regarding the recovery of quarterback Dak Prescott.

"He is improving and he is gripping it stronger," Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan (via Jon Machota of The Athletic). "Is he able to grip and throw in a way that you would want him to play in a ballgame? No. I don't know when he will be back out there, but he is improving."

Prescott has been recovering from thumb surgery after suffering an injury in Week 1, which came with an initial timeline of six-to-eight weeks.

The quarterback told reporters he was eyeing a return in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, but Jones said previously Prescott still couldn't grip a football well enough to play.

Dallas can remain patient with the starter thanks to the solid play from backup Cooper Rush, who has totaled four touchdowns with zero interceptions in four games this season.

Prescott is still a difference-maker when healthy with two Pro Bowl selections on his resume. The 29-year-old had 4,449 passing yards with 37 touchdown passes in 2021, leading the No. 1 offense in the NFL in both points and yards.

The only issue has been injuries, starting with an ankle problem that ended his 2020 season after just five games. He also dealt with calf and shoulder injuries during the 2021 campaign, although he only missed one regular-season game.

With an annual salary of $40 million, the Cowboys will hope their quarterback can find a way to stay healthy for the rest of 2022.