Jeremy Lin: 'Door Seems to Be Pretty Shut' on NBA Return After G League Run

Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

Jeremy Lin is pessimistic that he'll get another shot at the NBA.

The guard discussed the potential for a return to the league in an interview with Sopan Deb of the New York Times:

"I've always had that hope. But that door seems to be pretty shut, and I feel like that was confirmed and double confirmed after what I had done in the G League and how well I had played and seeing that all the top scorers and all the top assist leaders all got contracts except for me. So, at that point, it was kind of like, there’s nothing else I could do."

Lin's last NBA appearance was helping the Toronto Raptors win a title in 2019. He signed with the Beijing Ducks the following year, but he attempted a return to the NBA in 2020-21 with the G-League Santa Cruz Warriors.

Despite averages of 19.8 points and 6.4 assists in nine games, he never got a chance with the Golden State Warriors.

