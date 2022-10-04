Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: 'Nothing Happening' With Giants Despite WR's Visit to NY

Harry How/Getty Images

There was reportedly a familiar face around the New York Giants on Monday, but a signing isn't imminent.

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was at the Giants' facility. Beckham, who remains unsigned as he recovers from the torn ACL he suffered in Super Bowl LVI, started his career with New York.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic noted the visit might not mean much:

While he has not played this season, Beckham has not been a stranger to the NFL.

He was on the sideline for the Los Angeles Rams' opener against the Buffalo Bills and participated in pregame ceremonies recognizing their championship. He also attended a New Orleans Saints-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.

Howe pointed out that Beckham "isn't expected to be cleared to play until at least November," so he still has time to decide which team he will join or even if he will play this year.

While he won the Super Bowl with the Rams and also suited up for the Cleveland Browns, his best individual efforts all came with the Giants. That makes Monday's visit, even if it was just to see some players, particularly notable.

New York selected him with the No. 12 pick in the 2014 draft, and he spent the first five seasons of his career with the NFC East team.

He was the Offensive Rookie of the Year and made three Pro Bowls with the Giants, going over 1,000 receiving yards in four of his five years. He also posted double-digit touchdown catches in each of his first three seasons in the league.

Beckham, who will turn 30 years old in November, likely won't be able to replicate those numbers, but the Giants could use more depth at wide receiver after Sterling Shepard tore his ACL.

Perhaps a familiar face could provide that down the stretch, especially if the 3-1 team can build on its strong start and remain in the playoff picture.