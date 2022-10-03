Report: Jonathan Taylor's Scans on Ankle Injury 'Clean;' Colts RB's Status TBD

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts remain unsure of running back Jonathan Taylor's status for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos.

Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday the team is still examining the severity of Taylor's ankle injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported initial scans of his ankle "came back clean."

Last year, the 23-year-old led the NFL in yards from scrimmage (2,171) and touchdowns scored (20) en route to finishing second in the Offensive Player of the Year voting and earning All-Pro honors for the first time.

His performance in 2022 has mirrored that of his team in that he has failed to match the pace he set in 2021. Through four games, Taylor has run for 328 yards and one touchdown. He has also caught nine passes for 44 yards.

The Colts, meanwhile, are third in the AFC South at 1-2-1. Swapping Carson Wentz for Matt Ryan has done little to move the needle, with the 37-year-old Ryan showing his age in a big way.

An injury to Taylor is the last thing Indianapolis needs because he shouldered so much of the load on the ground. His backup, Nyheim Hines, has gone for 11 yards so far.

Taylor's absence would almost certainly mean emphasizing the passing game more, and that won't be an encouraging prospect given the extent to which Ryan is struggling.