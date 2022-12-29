Joey Bosa Designated to Return from IR by Chargers After Surgery on Groin Injury

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa has been designated to return from injured reserve and will hit the practice field Thursday, according to ESPN's Lindsey Thiry.

Bosa has been sidelined since suffering a torn groin in a Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He posted 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, seven tackles, two tackles for loss and four quarterback hits in three games before going on the shelf.

It's unclear if Bosa will suit up for the Chargers on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. The team has already clinched a playoff berth and there's no need to rush him back onto the field against a Rams team that is 5-10.

Bosa has been mostly durable through his seven-year NFL career, though he previously missed four games in 2020 and nine in 2018 with injuries.

The Chargers pass rush will get a much-needed boost when the Ohio State product finally returns to the lineup.

Khalil Mack has been heavily relied upon to generate pressure in Bosa's absence. He has posted eight sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 47 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits in 15 games.