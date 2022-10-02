Nuggets Mascot Rocky Championed by NBA Twitter After $625K Salary Is Revealed

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky is a new hero among NBA fans after it was revealed that he makes $625,000 annually.

Fans were quick to react to the news, either saying how much the salary is deserved or lining up to become the next mascot.

It's clear there is a newfound respect for the position.

Considering other NBA mascots average about $60,000 per year, we could see more aggressive stunts from those around the league.

On the other hand, they don't want to end up like Poe, the Baltimore Ravens mascot who has been ruled out for the season with an injury.