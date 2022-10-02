X

    Nuggets Mascot Rocky Championed by NBA Twitter After $625K Salary Is Revealed

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVOctober 2, 2022

    AP Photo/David Zalubowski

    Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky is a new hero among NBA fans after it was revealed that he makes $625,000 annually.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky is the highest-paid mascot in the NBA with a $625K annual salary 🤯<br><br>Rocky makes 10 times the average salary of an NBA mascot (roughly $60K a year)<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/boardroom?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@boardroom</a>) <a href="https://t.co/QewR3RCkDK">pic.twitter.com/QewR3RCkDK</a>

    Fans were quick to react to the news, either saying how much the salary is deserved or lining up to become the next mascot.

    arianne but very scary 🎃 @kawaii_fieri

    To be fair <a href="https://t.co/u4R1He0ADB">pic.twitter.com/u4R1He0ADB</a>

    Carlton Banks’ Burner @cbanksburner

    All of us, after finding out how much Rocky makes: <a href="https://t.co/qQ1sxaUIvy">pic.twitter.com/qQ1sxaUIvy</a>

    𝐊𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐲𝐚𝐦𝐢 @papyfaye1

    The other mascots right now <a href="https://t.co/cfum4Je9yU">pic.twitter.com/cfum4Je9yU</a>

    Rent Em Spoons 🥷🏿 @DerekJBiz

    Me trying out to be a mascot <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/Pobumv6xLP">pic.twitter.com/Pobumv6xLP</a>

    Courtney Jacobs @CJ_Journalist

    Searching mascot openings <a href="https://t.co/FB6otsKRjj">pic.twitter.com/FB6otsKRjj</a>

    Dr. Chris Croft @CoachChrisCroft

    What a gig! Doesn’t have talk &amp; nobody knows who you are! Lol!

    Pauletta Tonilas @PLongoTonilas

    He deserves it. Best mascot in all of pro sports.

    Ryan @BaseballGuyRyan

    He’s also really talented. I normally don’t care about mascots, but he’s legit entertaining. Gets up on an 80 ft ladder and shoots basketballs half court backwards

    Jay @poopyboobster

    Worth every penny.

    phillip castillo @fepecastillo

    Rocky is worth the money he is some of the reason people go to <a href="https://twitter.com/nuggets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nuggets</a> games ask my wife

    Sulaiman Folarin @sulaiman4real

    Rocky has always been the highest paid mascot since I can remember. I got to watch him perform every home game in Denver for years when I covered the Nuggets. Dude is a circus show and a performer 🤣🤣

    It's clear there is a newfound respect for the position.

    Considering other NBA mascots average about $60,000 per year, we could see more aggressive stunts from those around the league.

    On the other hand, they don't want to end up like Poe, the Baltimore Ravens mascot who has been ruled out for the season with an injury.

