Sergio Perez Under Investigation for Singapore F1 Win; Max Verstappen Fails to Podium

Max Verstappen will have to wait another week to clinch the 2022 Formula 1 title.

Sergio Perez took home Sunday's shortened Singapore Grand Prix but will await an investigation to determine whether he will retain the victory. F1 officials are looking into whether he committed a safety violation by getting too close to the safety car, which could see him demoted to second place behind Charles Leclerc.

“It was certainly my best performance, I controlled the race. The last few laps were so intense. I gave it everything for the win today. ... I have no idea what’s going on I was just told to increase the gap. All in all, a fantastic day," Perez said after the race.

It's possible F1 penalizes Perez up to 10 seconds for two infractions related to the safety car. Taking away a victory over minor incidents seems unlikely.

Verstappen struggled throughout the day on his way to a seventh-place finish.

A downpour in Singapore led to the race being delayed by more than an hour, leading to the race being run under a time limit.

Verstappen, who expressed frustration after a poor qualifying effort, never quite found a rhythm as he was searching for a sixth straight win. He never came close to sniffing the podium and had to pit after locking up during lap 41.

The defending F1 champ came into the weekend with a chance at clinching a repeat but needed significant help. He needed to not only win the race but also have Leclerc and teammate Perez have less-than-stellar performances.

Neither were ready to give up on their championship chances. Perez and Leclerc paced the field for nearly the entire race, making it impossible for Verstappen to clinch even if he would have wound up taking the victory.

Still, barring a cataclysmic collapse, Verstappen is on his way to a breezy championship in one of the greatest seasons open-wheel racing has ever seen. He is three wins away from surpassing the record for most wins in an F1 season (13 by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel).

Verstappen will need a 108-point advantage over Leclerc and Perez to clinch next week in Japan. That gives him several more potential clinching scenarios than he came into this Sunday having, though his best avenue remains getting his 12th win of the campaign.

Lewis Hamilton, who raced Verstappen down to the wire a year ago for the championship, continued his disappointing 2022 campaign with a ninth-place finish. After a run of five straight podiums from the Canada to Hungary, Hamilton has finished no better than fourth in his last four races. He's currently in sixth place in the points standings and has long been eliminated from contention.