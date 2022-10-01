Lakers vs. Warriors Opener Is 2nd Most Expensive NBA Regular-Season Game Ever

LeBron James and Stephen Curry (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Tickets for the Oct. 18 season-opening game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center are selling as the second-most expensive regular-season ticket in NBA history.

Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune reported Saturday the average TickPick sale price is $897, which trails only the final game of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's career in April 2016 ($1,137).

It's a game with no shortage of interest from either fanbase.

Golden State is expected to raise its banner and unveil its championship rings celebrating the team's triumph over the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, marking the organization's seventh title and its fourth since 2015.

The Warriors return almost all of the key contributors from last season's squad, including the longtime core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, and they once again figure to rank among the league's top title contenders.

Meanwhile, Lakers fans are hoping for a massive bounce-back campaign after missing the playoffs with a 33-49 record in 2021-22.

L.A.'s foundation has also remained the same, with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook leading the roster, but the franchise is hoping new head coach Darvin Ham can lead them back toward championship form.

So there will likely be plenty of Lakers supporters who make either the six-hour trek up I-5 or the 90-minute flight to San Francisco to see the opener in person.

For those who can't make it inside the Chase Center, the marquee matchup between Golden State and Los Angeles will be televised on TNT starting at 10 p.m. ET on Oct. 18.