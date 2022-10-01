WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki Dies at Age 79

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Wrestling legend Antonio Inoki died on Friday at the age of 79.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the promotion Inoki founded in 1972, issued a statement about the iconic performer:

Michael Cole also spoke about Inoki on behalf of WWE during Friday Night SmackDown:

Inoki was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2010. He defeated Bob Backlund in 1979 to win the WWE championship, but Backlund defeated him in a rematch six days later.

WWE doesn't formally recognize Inoki's brief title run, though it has been acknowledged by the company.

Inoki is perhaps best known for his bout with Muhammad Ali in June 1976. The fight was contested under special rules combining elements of boxing and wrestling. It is widely regarded as a precursor to what would become mixed martial arts.

The two men fought to a 15-round draw. It was believed to have been watched by 1.4 billion people worldwide.

Among the many accomplishments from Inoki's career, he founded New Japan Pro-Wrestling after being fired from the Japan Pro Wrestling Alliance for planning a coup to take over the organization.

NJPW is arguably the most successful wrestling promotion in history after WWE. The annual Tokyo Dome show on Jan. 4 has drawn in excess of 50,000 fans several times since its inception in 1992.

Inoki was a three-time IWGP heavyweight champion during his 26 years as a wrestler in New Japan. He remained with the promotion as the majority owner until 2005.