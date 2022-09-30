Woj: Celtics 'Won't Stand in' Ime Udoka's Way Should He Pursue New HC Job

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics won't stand in Ime Udoka's path if the suspended head coach gets a chance to seek employment elsewhere.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news Friday:

"At a news conference last week, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck said the suspension—which extends through June 30, 2023—was a product of multiple violations of team policies, and sources told ESPN the Celtics won't stand in Udoka's way should he have the chance to become a coaching candidate elsewhere. There are teams that have tried to gather a preliminary understanding of the full explanation for Udoka's suspension in preparation for possibly evaluating him for future coaching employment, sources told ESPN."

Wojnarowski reported on Sept. 21 that the suspension resulted from his role in an "intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff."

Udoka joined the Celtics last year after nine seasons as an NBA assistant. He led Boston to an Eastern Conference title, its first since 2010.

