Injuries That Will Have the Biggest Impact on 2022 MLB Playoffs

2B DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

LeMahieu, the 2020 MLB batting champion, missed over three weeks in September with inflammation in his right second toe. It had been bothering him even before he went on the IL, so perhaps it's a red flag that he has just four hits in his last 47 at-bats, including nine since he came off the IL on Sep. 30.

RHP Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays

Neither Gausman nor the Blue Jays seem worried, but there's perhaps some cause for alarm that he made an early exit from his start against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday with a cut on his right middle finger. He needs that finger to grip his splitter, so he could be in trouble if it doesn't fully heal in time for the start of the Wild Card Series on Friday.

RHP Tyler Glasnow, Tampa Bay Rays

Glasnow had good stuff in his long-awaited return from Tommy John surgery on Sep. 28, including a fastball that got above 99 mph and his signature hammer curveball.

Yet because Glasnow threw just 50 pitches in his debut and 64 on Monday against the Red Sox, there's nonetheless a question about how much he's capable of giving the Rays in the playoffs.

RHP Tony Gonsolin, Los Angeles Dodgers

Gonsolin was leading the National League in wins and ERA when he went on the IL with a forearm strain in August, and he didn't return to the mound until Monday. As he threw only 40 pitches in his return, what kind of workload he's good for and how effective he can be are open questions for the time being.

RHP Clay Holmes, New York Yankees

Holmes is technically only day-to-day with a shoulder strain, and he's "very confident" that he'll be able to pitch in the American League Division Series after receiving a cortisone injection. The Yankees had better hope so, as they surely need the All-Star sinkerballer in their Chad Green- and Michael King-less bullpen.

CF Julio Rodríguez and 3B Eugenio Suárez, Seattle Mariners

Rodríguez only just returned on Monday after a stint on the injured list with a back strain, while Suárez sat from Sep. 17 though Sep. 26 with a broken right index finger. It's fortuitous timing for Seattle that its two best hitters are back in the lineup before the playoffs, but trouble will be brewing if either or both has a setback.