NBA Rumors: Clippers' Jay Larranaga Rejects Celtics' Interest to Join Coaching Staff

Jay Larranaga (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Jay Larranaga has reportedly decided to remain an assistant under Tyronn Lue with the Los Angeles Clippers rather than return to the Boston Celtics' coaching staff.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported Thursday the Celtics received permission to speak with Larranaga, who worked for the team from 2012 through 2021, after head coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season. However, Larranaga "prefers to remain" in L.A. where he's a "valued member" of Lue's staff.

Larranaga, the son of longtime college basketball head coach Jim Larranaga, played 13 professional seasons as a guard, mostly overseas, before starting his coaching career in 2008.

The 47-year-old North Carolina native spent time as head coach of Ireland's national team and the G League's Erie BayHawks before joining the Celtics in 2012.

One of his main success stories in Boston was helping transform Jayson Tatum from a high-end prospect into one of the NBA's best all-around players.

Larranaga left the Celtics to join Lue's staff in L.A. last summer as the C's went through a coaching transition, which saw Brad Stevens leave the sideline to take over as the team's president of basketball operations followed by the hiring of Udoka.

He likely could have taken on a prominent role alongside interim head coach Joe Mazzulla in a return to Boston, but he will instead stick with the Clippers.

Larranaga, who's often mentioned as a potential NBA head coach, received praise from Stevens in 2018.

"He's great," Stevens said. "He's super smart. He works exceptionally hard. He always is looking proactively at projects. He's great with individuals and helping individuals get better. His player development stuff is off the charts."

If Udoka ultimately doesn't return to the Celtics—the team's statement said they'll decide his future "at a later date"—it wouldn't be a surprise if Larranaga ends up on the shortlist to become the C's next head coach.

For now, he'll continue to help the Clippers prepare for the new campaign, which opens Oct. 20 when they take on the rival Los Angeles Lakers.