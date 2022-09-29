Report: Patrick Reed Dropping Defamation Suit Against Golf Channel, Brandel Chamblee

Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Patrick Reed is reportedly no longer suing Golf Channel and broadcaster Brandel Chamblee.

According to Brendan Quinn and Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, Reed provided written papers to the U.S. District Court in Texas where he initially filed the defamation lawsuit in August asking that the case be dismissed.

Reed said in the lawsuit that Chamblee and the Golf Channel "conspired" with the PGA Tour and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to "engage in a pattern and practice of defaming Mr. Reed" in an effort to "destroy (Reed's) reputation, create hate, and a hostile work environment for him, and with the intention to discredit his name and accomplishments."

The 32-year-old sought $750 million in actual and compensatory damages with the suit, alleging that actions by the network and broadcaster cost him numerous multimillion-dollar sponsorship opportunities.

He did not provide a reason for asking that the case be dismissed.

In August, Reuters (h/t ESPN) noted Reed's lawyer sent Chamblee a cease-and-desist letter in an effort to get the broadcaster to stop saying the golfer cheated during a tournament even though he was penalized two strokes at the 2019 Hero World Challenge for improving his lie in a bunker.

Reed, who said he did not intentionally improve his lie, alleged fans have heckled him and accused him of being a cheater at tournaments because of Chamblee's commentary.

There was a time when Reed was one of the most promising young players on the PGA Tour. He has nine career PGA Tour titles, with the most famous one coming at the 2018 Masters. Reed won the green jacket by finishing one stroke ahead of Rickie Fowler and two strokes ahead of Jordan Spieth.

His last victory came in January 2021 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

However, Reed left the PGA Tour this year to join the competing LIV Golf series.

Reed's team, the 4 Aces, was victorious in the four LIV events he participated in, although he is yet to finish better than third place on an individual level.