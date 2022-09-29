Yankees' Aaron Judge's 61st HR Caught by Blue Jays Bullpen Coach Matt Buschmann

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge smacked his American League record-tying 61st home run of the season Wednesday, depositing a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Tim Mayza over the Rogers Centre left field wall.

A lucky fan won't be able to reap the benefits of catching the ball, however, as the homer fell into the Blue Jays bullpen.

Matt Buschmann, who works as Toronto's bullpen coach, procured the prized possession, according to Julia Kreuz of MLB.com (h/t Bryan Hoch of MLB.com).

ESPN's Marly Rivera provided some closer video and commentary:

Per play-by-play commentator Michael Kay on the YES Network broadcast, the Yankees are now in possession of the ball after getting it from the Jays. That has since been confirmed by WFAN Network:

The ultimate confirmation on what went down dropped postgame via NFL Network and NFL on FOX sportscaster Sara Walsh, who is married to Buschmann:

Now the question is whether Judge can stand alone as the American League's all-time single-season home run leader with one more shot.

He'll have plenty of chances to get it done with three home games against the Baltimore Orioles and four road matchups against the Texas Rangers to close the regular season.