2022 Knicks Roster: Breakdown of Players Reporting to Training Camp

2022 Knicks Roster: Breakdown of Players Reporting to Training CampSeptember 29, 2022
The New York Knicks enter training camp with more questions than answers, but there's enough time before the 2022-23 NBA season tips to find a few solutions.
On a macro level, there is plenty to clear up following last season's 45-loss disappointment. The micro lens, meanwhile, lingers on position battles, players facing pressure to perform and several key men in need of a bounce-back.
Let's dig in deeper by laying out the camp roster, examining the roles up for grabs and trying to determine what this team hopes to learn over the course of camp.
Training Camp Roster
Ryan Arcidiacono, G (non-guaranteed)
RJ Barrett, G/F
Jalen Brunson, G
Evan Fournier, G/F
Quentin Grimes, G
Jalen Harris, G (camp contract)
Isaiah Hartenstein, C
Feron Hunt, G/F (two-way contract)
DaQuan Jeffries, G (camp contract)
Trevor Keels, G (two-way contract)
Miles McBride, G
Svi Mykhailiuk, G/F (partial guarantee)
Immanuel Quickley, G
Julius Randle, F/C
Cam Reddish, G/F
Mitchell Robinson, C
Derrick Rose, G
Jericho Sims, C
Obi Toppin, F/C
Camp Battles
New York's rotation doesn't appear to have a ton of wiggle room, but the obvious exception is the shooting guard spot.
There, Evan Fournier and Quentin Grimes are seemingly going head-to-head for the starting spot. Fournier is the front-runner for now, but he needs to prove that he and Jalen Brunson can play at least serviceable defense together. If not, that could open the door for Grimes, who managed to impress as a rookie despite battling injuries.
The interior rotation is worth tracking, too. While the Knicks are likely committed to opening contests with Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson up front, they still need to sort out the size of roles they plan to give Obi Toppin and Isaiah Hartenstein. Jericho Sims could factor into the equation, too, if he impresses at camp.
Goals
More than anything, the Knicks need to come out of camp with better clarity.
Is RJ Barrett ready to take control of this team now that he's a $120 million player, or is he sharing leadership duties with Randle still? And where does Brunson factor into the leadership discussion?
While New York will always skew toward defense as long as coach Tom Thibodeau calls the shots, this club needs to dramatically improve its attack. Are the Brunson addition and some individual positive regression enough? Or do the Knicks need to rethink their approach on that end?
Finally, they must make a call sooner than later on Toppin's standing with the franchise. They liked him enough to make him the No. 8 pick in 2020, but he's been trapped behind Randle ever since. If the Knicks see Toppin as a potential centerpiece, they need to search for Randle trades. If they're less convinced about Toppin's future, then it's probably worth shopping him around instead.