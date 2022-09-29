Bleacher Report's Expert Week 4 NFL Picks

1 of 16

Joe Burrow (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

DraftKings Line: Bengals -4

In our Week 4 power rankings, we anointed the Miami Dolphins as the NFL’s No. 1 team after they beat the Buffalo Bills 21-19 last week. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals found their mojo Sunday in a convincing 27-12 win over the New York Jets.

Did the Bengals shake off a short-term Super Bowl hangover? Did we crown the Dolphins a little too soon?

O’Donnell had the pick that tilted our consensus in the Bengals’ favor. He didn’t dismiss Miami’s early success, but he pinpointed deficiencies in the Dolphins’ productivity that will make it difficult for them to cover the spread.

“Even if we weren't dealing with a Tua Tagovailoa injury, I'd still be picking the reigning AFC champion Bengals at home on a short week," he said. "The upstart Dolphins are one of the best stories of the season's first month, with two of their three wins coming against genuine title contenders (the Baltimore Ravens and the Bills). But the recipe for beating a Bengals team that can score in bunches starts by pressuring the quarterback, and the Dolphins have generated only six sacks in their first three games.

“While the Bengals defense has tallied only six sacks as well, a one-dimensional Dolphins offense averaging a paltry 64 yards per game on the ground should make things easier for Cincy to game-plan defensively. The Dolphins will battle, but Joe Burrow and Co. returning to their home confines for the first time since Week 1 will have enough to cover.”

As O’Donnell mentioned, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has to push through back and ankle injuries to play Thursday. He briefly exited last week’s game against the Bills but returned to finish 13-of-18 for 186 yards and a touchdown. Teddy Bridgewater has served as a solid backup in his career, though one has to wonder if wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle would be as effective with a different signal-caller under center.

Regardless of whether Tagovailoa plays or not, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel must figure out a way to inject life into his 31st-ranked ground attack as his squad faces the Bengals’ eighth-ranked run defense. With questions at quarterback, Miami’s offensive imbalance could lead to its downfall.

Predictions

Davenport: Bengals

Ivory: Bengals

Kenyon: Bengals

Knox: Dolphins

Moton: Dolphins

O’Donnell: Bengals

Sobleski: Dolphins

Consensus: Bengals -4

Score Prediction: Bengals 28, Dolphins 23